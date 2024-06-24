Grab your iPhone or Android and go with these easy phone crossbody bags and carrying straps by Bandolier, Kate Spade and other brands.
It's summer, and if you're on the go, you likely don't want to carry around a bulky purse.
When you want to leave the house with just your phone, house key, I.D. and credit card, a phone crossbody bag is ideal. Or, if you simply want to grab your phone and run, a phone-carrying strap keeps your hands free.
We've found the best phone crossbody bags and carrying straps of 2024. Find an option for your budget from Case-Mate, Bandolier, Tory Burch and more brands ahead. These bags and straps work for a variety of phones, from iPhones to Androids. Find bags that are great for travel, offering room for your passport, waterproof constructions and more, as well as cute phone straps that double as accessories.
Below, shop phone crossbody bags and carrying straps that are ready for the summer. Some options ahead are even on sale now, so strike fast.
Case-Mate Sugar Rush Phone Charm
Case-Mate says this cute phone wristlet fits all phone cases.
Bandolier Emma
This pebble leather crossbody fits a variety of iPhones and your cards and cash.
Kate Spade Knott North South Phone Crossbody
Add this pebbled leather iPhone crossbody to your cart for an extra 40% off.
Tory Burch Miller Phone Crossbody
This little smooth- and snake embossed-leather bag with a signature Double T fits more than just your phone.
Kate Spade Morgan North South Crossbody
This rose-colored bag features three card slots and fits up to an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag
Hold your phone, passport and more in this Italian leather bag.
Hobo Cass Phone Crossbody
Check out the cool strap on this pebbled leather phone crossbody.
Dagne Dover Mara Neoprene Phone Sling
Wear this fanny pack-like bag across your chest. It comes in neoprene and mesh constructions.
Quince Italian Pebbled Leather Phone Crossbody
You're getting a good price on this pebbled leather crossbody with card slots.
lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag
This water-repellent crossbody is great for traveling as it holds your phone, passport and cards.