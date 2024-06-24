It's summer, and if you're on the go, you likely don't want to carry around a bulky purse.

When you want to leave the house with just your phone, house key, I.D. and credit card, a phone crossbody bag is ideal. Or, if you simply want to grab your phone and run, a phone-carrying strap keeps your hands free.

We've found the best phone crossbody bags and carrying straps of 2024. Find an option for your budget from Case-Mate, Bandolier, Tory Burch and more brands ahead. These bags and straps work for a variety of phones, from iPhones to Androids. Find bags that are great for travel, offering room for your passport, waterproof constructions and more, as well as cute phone straps that double as accessories.

Below, shop phone crossbody bags and carrying straps that are ready for the summer. Some options ahead are even on sale now, so strike fast.

Bandolier Emma Bandolier Bandolier Emma This pebble leather crossbody fits a variety of iPhones and your cards and cash. $98 Shop Now

