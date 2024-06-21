With summer heating up, we don't blame you if you're counting down the days until your 4th of July weekend getaway. To help set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite just launched a massive Summer Savings Event with sitewide savings on reliable luggage.

Right now, Samsonite is offering 30% off every single one of the brand's popular carry-ons, large suitcases and luggage sets. No matter where this summer takes you, these Samsonite 4th of July deals will help you travel confidently with luggage designed for the long haul.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for 30% off in six different colors.

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals before July Fourth or your next trip below.

Best Samsonite 4th of July Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $520 $300 Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Novaire Carry-On Spinner Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation. $250 $175 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $180 Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle Samsonite Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment. $230 $161 Shop Now

Detour Travel Backpack Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack A strong, all-purpose backpack with enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip, the Detour Travel Backpack will hold it all. Built with long-lasting, ultra-durable water resistant coated polyester, your belongings will be protected at all costs. $150 $105 Shop Now

