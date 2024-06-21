Shop
Sales & Deals

Samsonite Summer Sale: Save 30% on Best-Selling Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite Summer Sale
Samsonite
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:10 PM PDT, June 21, 2024

Get ready for 4th of July travel with the best deals on Samsonite luggage this summer.

With summer heating up, we don't blame you if you're counting down the days until your 4th of July weekend getaway. To help set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite just launched a massive Summer Savings Event with sitewide savings on reliable luggage.

Right now, Samsonite is offering 30% off every single one of the brand's popular carry-ons, large suitcases and luggage sets. No matter where this summer takes you, these Samsonite 4th of July deals will help you travel confidently with luggage designed for the long haul. 

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for 30% off in six different colors.

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals before July Fourth or your next trip below.

Best Samsonite 4th of July Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $140

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $168

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $196

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $133

Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$520 $300

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation.

$250 $175

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
Samsonite

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

$230 $161

Shop Now

Hyperflex 3 Piece Set

Hyperflex 3 Piece Set
Samsonite

Hyperflex 3 Piece Set

Samsonite’s latest Hyperflex hardside collection covers infinite travel possibilities. The polypropylene exterior shell material provides durable yet lightweight performance.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Detour Travel Backpack

Detour Travel Backpack
Samsonite

Detour Travel Backpack

A strong, all-purpose backpack with enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip, the Detour Travel Backpack will hold it all. Built with long-lasting, ultra-durable water resistant coated polyester, your belongings will be protected at all costs.

$150 $105

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Keep Track of Your Luggage With These Deals on Apple AirTags

Sales & Deals

Keep Track of Your Luggage With These Deals on Apple AirTags

Save Up to $150 on Away Luggage Before Your Summer Getaway

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $150 on Away Luggage Before Your Summer Getaway

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Away Teams Up With La Ligne on Limited-Edition Summer Travel Capsule

Lifestyle

Away Teams Up With La Ligne on Limited-Edition Summer Travel Capsule

Best Smart Luggage to Make Summer Travel Easier: Shop Smart Suitcases

Best Lists

Best Smart Luggage to Make Summer Travel Easier: Shop Smart Suitcases

What to Pack in Your Carry-On Luggage for Summer Travel

Lifestyle

What to Pack in Your Carry-On Luggage for Summer Travel

Tags: