Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here: Shop the 37 Best Deals Across Tech, Clothing, Home, and Beauty
Although the specific deals change every year, Amazon Prime Day always has the best deals across every major category from electronics to home and kitchen to beauty essentials. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here, it's time to commit to upgrading your old blender and revamping your living room. Regardless of your wish list, the retailer is sure to have some prime deals on customer-loved products.
Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 are reserved for scrolling through the best Amazon Prime Day deals. With thousands of deals in every department, it's easy to get distracted by all the discounts. That's why we've put together a list of the best Prime Day deals in multiple categories. Some standout deals include markdowns on Keurig coffee makers, Acer gaming laptops, NuFace toning devices, Levi's shorts and Amazon Fire TVs.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has up to 75% off across countless best-selling products, but you do need an Amazon Prime membership to unlock all the Prime Day savings. Don't worry though: You can still sign up for an Amazon Prime membership and participate in this year's sale. If you're already used your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for $15/month.
Prime Day Tech Deals
With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.
Get this watch for under $400.
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
Some of the best features on these Sony headphones are the enhanced bass, long battery life and quick-charging capabilities. The batteries on these over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones can last up to 30 hours. If you're in a pinch for time and need to recharge your headphones, a quick 10-minute charging session can give this device up to 4.5 hours of battery life.
Acer's CoolBoost technology increases your gaming laptop's fan speed, so its CPU and GPU stay cool even when you're in the middle of a game.
Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV is one of the retailer's best-selling smart TVs. At 41% off, you can upgrade every movie night to a 4K HD experience for a lot less.
Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals
Enjoy spotless floors at 38% off thanks to this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner.
Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day.
The warm weather is here to stay for the next few months, which means it's time to enjoy some freshly blended smoothies, cocktails and milkshakes.
Amazon Prime Day deals always make your morning coffee taste a little bit better.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
Get the Le Creuset look without the hefty price tag. Amazon’s enamel dutch oven comes in a rainbow of rich colors to best compliment your kitchen.
This large-capacity Shark vacuum cleaner comes equipped with swivel-steering, so you can clean places that are difficult to maneuver.
This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.
Prime Day Furniture Deals
Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. At 12%, you revamp your patio set-up for a lot less.
Give your bed a new sleek look with this mid-rise headboard.
At 75% off, this Amazon Prime Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a 18% discount at the same time.
Prime Day Beauty & Fashion Deals
These Calvin Klein cotton boxer briefs wick away moisture all the while being soft and flexible without losing their shape.
These comfortable Birkenstock sandals are an essential for your next summer vacation.
Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture.
An unscented lightweight sunscreen for face that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates while doing it.
This moisturizer will increase radiance and hydrates your skin.
Auto Correct contains caffeine and light reflecting particles to banish the appearance of tired looking eyes. It instantly delivers a brightened, lifted and depuffed look to the eye area and reduces appearance of dark circles.
This transparent zinc sunscreen is perfect for all skin types and offers optimal coverage.
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product, and it’s now on sale for 30% off. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Shoppers claim this Foreo device can actually improve your skin's appearance -- even if you have acne scars.
When Lizzo herself endorses a product, you know it has to be good. Save $12 on her go-to glow oil from Sunday Riley, infused with vitamin C and turmeric for radiant skin.
Effortless curl your hair or give your hair some volume with summer-ready waves.
Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more.
This Amazon best-seller will keep your comfortable all day long.
Enjoy the rest of the summer in Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts. After all, it's hard to beat Levi's 501 Original Shorts when they're 60% off.
This top-rated hair dryer reduces frizz and dries your hair faster. Plus, it's made for all hair types.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to $300 on Theraguns During Therabody’s Massive Sale
The Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale: Save Hundreds on Appliances
Shop the Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale
The Best Air Conditioner Deals to Shop During Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Blink Security Systems
Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV for Prime Day
Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices