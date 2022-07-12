Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among Amazon Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. With over 29,100 5-star reviews on Amazon, reviewers are loving the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer. Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings with Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretch fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$22 WITH COUPON

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings have caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt lifting effect. TikTok users began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now join in with the trends and get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14 on Amazon Prime Day. 

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$14
Seasum Women's Workout Biker Shorts
Seasum Women's Workout Biker Shorts
Seasum Women's Workout Biker Shorts

When you don't want to wear leggings but still want to have that TikTok-viral lift, go for these.

$6 AND UP

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals to shop now. And if you're looking for stylish options for your next work out, check out our favorite athleisure and activewear on sale today. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals

Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings

These super-light Under Armour leggings wicks sweat and dries fast so you can wear them all summer long.

$50$39
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants

Add these leggings to your closet to stay comfortable all summer long. 

$30$23
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in different styles.

$27$15
Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings
Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings
Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings

These workout leggings are designed to enhance your natural curves and lift your butt. The seamless leggings come in 40+ different colors.

$27$18
Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings

These classic Adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. 

$40$24 WITH COUPON
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.

$50$25
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets

If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.

$36$27
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are loving these ultra soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

$36$24

