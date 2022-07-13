Khloé Kardashian has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras. And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are up to 30% off at the Amazon Prime Day sale event.

Last year, Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. Perhaps you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers to wear for your daily running outfit. Or maybe you want a celebrity-approved shoe to up your gym looks. Either way, these are worthy of a spot in your closet.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, you can grab the Khloé-approved Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe for as low as $49. The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or a casual run.

