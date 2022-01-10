A lot of us are still eating many of our meals at home to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals in 2022. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old.

If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then meal delivery kits can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. Not only do these services save a lot of time in the kitchen, but they also help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option when you want to avoid crowds.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.

Shoppers looking to try out a creative, thoughtful gift idea or looking for an easy way to eat healthier will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to choose from to suit many dietary needs, including vegan and keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and and prepared meal delivery services that use organic ingredients.

Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered meal. Ahead, find deals on the best meal delivery kits and pre-made meal delivery kits.

HelloFresh Hello Fresh HelloFresh Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Get delicious, chef-meals that are easy to put together from $7.99 per meal. Right now, get 16 free meals, free shipping and three free gifts with the code HELLOFRESH16. $23 AND UP Buy Now

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef For those who stick to a plant-based, keto, paleo or balanced lifestyle, Green Chef will become your go-to meal kit service. Green Chef offers a variety of sustainably-sourced ingredients and chef-crafted recipes. Get $130 off your first five boxes. $11 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Choose from over 50 ready-to-eat meals with Splendid Spoon -- featuring soups, smoothies and healthy bowls. Get $80 off your first four boxes. $65 AND UP/PLAN Buy Now

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket If you're wanting a meal kit delivery service that values sustainability and fresh, organic ingredients, opt for Sunbasket. The meal kit company lets you mix and match their weekly recipes. In addition to dinner meals, you can get breakfast, lunch, healthy snacks and specialty meat options. Save $90 on your first four deliveries and get a free gift. $10 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

RealEats RealEats RealEats All you need to do is heat the meal up with RealEats. The brand delivers fresh, chef-prepared meals made with premium ingredients straight to your door. Just pop the packed-meal pouches into boiling water or plate them and microwave. Get 40% off and free delivery at RealEats with the code REALDEAL40. $7 AND UP/MEAL Buy Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Get $90 off your first three orders through the month of January. $7 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. Get $15 off any plan for four weeks. $12 AND UP/MEAL Buy Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron offers a constantly changing lineup of fresh meals that include meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW-approved dishes, diabetes-friendly recipes to help with healthy eating. Choose from a signature 2-serving meal, signature 4-serving meal or vegetarian 2-serving meal made with fresh ingredients. Blue Apron's variety of meal kits are available in a number of serving sizes and price points. Sign up to get $110 off and free shipping on your first box. $5 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest If you're looking to invest on a healthy meal service, Daily Harvest is a great option. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-fee and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card of up to $250. Daily Harvest also offers a nine-item gift box that allows the recipient to pick which items they want to try. Get $40 off your first box of Daily Harvest with the code DH40. $6 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

ButcherBox Butcher Box ButcherBox The alluring part of ButcherBox -- at least compared to any other meal delivery service -- is that the brand specializes in delivering high-quality meats right to your door. You're able to choose from three different meats. Get a free new year bundle when you sign up today: get one pork butt, one pack of bone-in chicken thighs and two pounds of ground beef for free in first box. $137 AND UP Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Take 50% off sitewide on Omaha Steaks favorites, including steaks, burgers and more. $141 AND UP Buy Now

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Crowd Cow is a meat subscription delivery service that offers meats and seafood that are sustainably raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and are 100% carbon neutral. Get $100 of free meat -- $10 off your first 10 boxes. $124 AND UP Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled, perfect no matter what your work week looks like. Sign up for your first box and get $1.79 per meal and 20% off another two boxes. $5 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly This affordable meal kit service provides easy, healthy recipes, like this Low-Carb Creamy Cajun Shrimp. Spend less time worrying about your meals in 2022, and let Dinnerly do all the work. $5 AND UP/PERSON Buy Now

Factor_ Factor_ Factor_ If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. The brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. Sign up now and get $120 off. $12 AND UP/MEAL Buy Now

