40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2022, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor
If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive this year, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.
In addition to those dance challenges we can't stop watching, we also discovered there's a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.
The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll win Christmas and be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season.
Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls
TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing these ankle-height Uggs with a two-inch platform in chestnut, but they also come in black, grey, hot pink and white.
Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold.
This fitted baby tee comes in so many cute colors and graphics.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
With the temperatures dropping, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims.
Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style similar to the ones Selena Gomez sported in the first season of Only Murders In The Building.
Slip on these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
The OV Exercise Dress -- which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress -- has some new updates like adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.
Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls
One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips is the lip sleeping mask from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint.
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Get a gift shopping win with Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long.
If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from five shades.
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time.
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter.
Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.
Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Years' resolution is to drink more water, a Stanley product is bound to encourage your daily H2O intake.
Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school.
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.
This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant.
This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.
We love Dash waffle makers, but this mini ice cream maker is blowing our minds.
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls
Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter.
The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.
The brand new Apple iPad is perfect for those who are looking to stream, read, or just check the news while on the go.
