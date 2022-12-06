If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive this year, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those dance challenges we can't stop watching, we also discovered there's a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.

The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll win Christmas and be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season.

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Buy Now

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The OV Exercise Dress -- which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress -- has some new updates like adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable. $100 Shop Now

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Laneige Sweet Dream Trio Sephora Laneige Sweet Dream Trio One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips is the lip sleeping mask from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. $32 Shop Now

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $20 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $21 Shop Now

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $70 $50 Buy Now

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter. $38 Shop Now

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw Amazon Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Years' resolution is to drink more water, a Stanley product is bound to encourage your daily H2O intake. $40 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $70 $42 Shop Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $30 Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 $38 Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Apple Pencil Amazon Apple Pencil The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon. $99 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $417 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

