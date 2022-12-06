Shopping

40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2022, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor

By ETonline Staff
sephora holiday gift sets
Sephora

If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive this year, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok

In addition to those dance challenges we can't stop watching, we also discovered there's a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.

The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll win Christmas and be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season. 

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel

TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

$48
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots

Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing these ankle-height Uggs with a two-inch platform in chestnut, but they also come in black, grey, hot pink and white.

$160 AT AMAZON
$160 AT ZAPPOS
Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Acid Wash Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.

$89$71
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace

Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. 

$16
Reformation Muse Tee
Reformation Muse Tee
Reformation
Reformation Muse Tee

This fitted baby tee comes in so many cute colors and graphics.

$38
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$118$29 AND UP
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims Cozy Knit PantsSkims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Pants

With the temperatures dropping, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims. 

$88
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style similar to the ones Selena Gomez sported in the first season of Only Murders In The Building

$14
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$24
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55$38
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18$10
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

The OV Exercise Dress -- which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress -- has some new updates like adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.

$100

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Laneige Sweet Dream Trio
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio
Sephora
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio

One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips is the lip sleeping mask from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. 

$32
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

$20
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Saks Fifth Avenue
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Get a gift shopping win with Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. 

$62
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$21
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle™ Air Drying & Styling System
Shark
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$270 AT SHARK
$270 AT BEST BUY
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long.

$22
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge

If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.

$70$50
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from five shades. 

$20$16
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 

$39
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Sephora
Dior Lip Glow Oil

Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter.

$38
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller
Amazon
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.

$25$17

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw
Amazon
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Years' resolution is to drink more water, a Stanley product is bound to encourage your daily H2O intake.

$40
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. 

$70$42
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
Amazon
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit

Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. 

$30
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Amazon
Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 

$30$29
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Nordstrom
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45$38
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.

$145$99
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant. 

$24
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon
Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.

$28
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

We love Dash waffle makers, but this mini ice cream maker is blowing our minds. 

$25$20
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Graza
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

$35

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film

Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter. 

$90
Apple Pencil
apple pencil
Amazon
Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon.

$99
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$417
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con

As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.

$299
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

The brand new Apple iPad is perfect for those who are looking to stream, read, or just check the news while on the go. 

$599$500

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

