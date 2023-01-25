Shopping

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products Under $35 on Amazon This Winter: Shop L'Oreal, Neutrogena and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon skincare products
Hiraman/Getty Images

Amazon is packed with deals on beauty products to address any skin concern and help restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory, especially during the winter season. A new season means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare products and beauty routines. And if you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed facial cleanser, face serum, eye cream, foundation, moisturizer, sunscreen, face masks and wrinkle treatments — all for under $35. 

You can always score some seriously steep deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. Beyond discovering tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the online retailer, you'll also find high-end beauty brand essentials like L'Oreal Revitalift and La Roche-Posay moisturizers to help you look your best. With these selected beauty products, you can make your pores clear and remove dark circles.

Check out ET's picks for the best skincare products for winter to shop on Amazon — all under $35.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream

The J.Lo glow is real! And Lopez has revealed in several interviews — including one with People Magazine — that the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream is one of her skincare essentials. 

$20$13
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness

Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.

$28$22
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.

$24
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C serum has been getting a lot of love in the last few years, and with more than 100,000 five-star reviews, Amazon customers are particularly fond of TruSkin’s serum. It features its namesake Vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin—and a lot of compliments. “This product saved my skin,” is the ultimate praise one Amazon customer gave it. Maybe it’ll save your skin, too.

$30$22
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium
Amazon
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium

If you're looking for some light coverage for your fair to medium skin tone, shop the Unsun Tinted Sunscreen. After all SPF is the perfect base for anyone's makeup or skincare routine. 

$29
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil

Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed oil in the Honest Beauty facial oil. Plus, it smells really, really good – think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.

$30
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream
Amazon
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream

For a no-nonsense hand hydrator that claims to lasts even though washes, go for Gold (Bond's) aloe-infused hand cream.

$4
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.

$25$15
WITH COUPON
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.

$20$18
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36 Count).png
Amazon
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch

Anyone looking for a quick skincare fix will love Mighty Patch, the popular zit sticker brand that'll flatten pimples overnight.

$22
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.

$21
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

If you've been looking for a product to minimize your pores and reduce fine lines, try Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant that combats redness, wrinkles, aging, enlarged pores, and blackheads. 

$34
TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

This unique sunscreen doesn't just protect you from the sun; it's also a multifaceted skincare treatment in a bottle. Thanks to hydrating and calming ingredients, the TruSkin Mineral Sunscreen works to reduce dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and breakouts. And, that's all while it keeps you from getting sunburnt. 

$22
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set

Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.

$15
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 50% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.

$55$27
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C
Amazon
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C

Add a scoop to your coffee or smoothie to get extra nourishing protein and collagen to support healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.

$27
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
Amazon
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

This nail strengthener from OPI uses hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium to support harder, longer, stronger, natural nails.

$19$18
iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
iUNIK Tea tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
Amazon
iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum

If you have acne, you know how some products can irritate your skin. This tea tree facial treatment from iUnik can soothe inflammation related to acne. 

$22$17
Kleem Organics Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream
Kleem Organics Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream
Amazon
Kleem Organics Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream

Even skin tone? Smooth texture? Restored firmness and elasticity? Yes, please! The retinol moisturizer from Kleem Organics claims it can do all that by stimulating collagen and elastin synthesis with the help of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, green tea, and propolis. Those words sound like they do amazing things to transform your skin, but it’s the more than 15,000 five-star reviews that are convincing. With praise like “My skin is radiant” and “My wrinkles are less significant,” it’s hard to pass up on this Amazon Deal.

$35$26
WITH COUPON
Briogeo Farewell Frizz & Heat Protectant Cream
Briogeo Farewell Frizz & Heat Protectant Cream
Amazon
Briogeo Farewell Frizz & Heat Protectant Cream

This multitasker protects your hair from temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, smoothes out unwanted frizz, and provides a light hold and shine, all while infusing coconut, argan, and rosehip oils into your hair. You’ll look like you’ve just stepped out of a salon chair with minimal investment.

$26
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set
Amazon
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set

Nivea has been a trusted skincare brand for decades. This ultra-moisturizing gift set includes a body lotion, lip balm, hand cream with hydrating ingredients your skin needs in the winter. 

$16
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.

$30$21
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Amazon
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful.

$30$18
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

$24$6
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Amazon
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera

Don't worry about clogged pores with Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash. It's non-comedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, making it an excellent face and body cleanser for people of all ages with a variety of skin types, including sensitive skin.

$27
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 

$36$17
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin, Beauty Grade, 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin

This coconut oil is a hair care product and skincare product all-in-one. It can be used in place of body lotion for a hydrating skincare routine or as a hair mask. 

$21$17
Curél Ultra Healing Lotion
Curél Ultra Healing Lotion
Amazon
Curél Ultra Healing Lotion

This lotion will keep your skin hydrated for over 24 hours and repair its moisture barrier.

$10
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Amazon
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel

Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production.

$15
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
Amazon
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream

A nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E will make your skin feel extra soft while protecting it from the sun's rays with SPF 30.

$30$28
Olay Regenerist Vitamin C Gift Set
Olay Regenerist Vitamin C Gift Set
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Vitamin C Gift Set

This face moisturizer delivers 2X brighter skin in just 28 days, and with its citrus scent, this cream will melt into your skin. Plus, this does not clog pores and leaves no greasy residue.

$35$33
WITH COUPON

 RELATED CONTENT:

Save 40% on Laura Geller's Best-Selling Makeup for 48 Hours Only

Save Now on Luxury Beauty Products From Top Brands at Walmart

TruSkin's Vitamin C Serum Is 24% Off for Your Winter Skincare Routine

Save 50% On TikTok's Favorite Fenty Beauty Body Lava

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine: : Shop Candles, Jewelry, Skincare and More

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $220 Off

Save On Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More at The Dermstore Sale

The Laneige Serum Sydney Sweeney Uses for Dry Skin Is On Sale Now

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

15 Best Hand Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long

 