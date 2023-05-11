The Best Supergoop Moisturizers and SPF Skincare to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day
Sunscreen is important to wear year-round, especially on sunshine-heavy holidays like Memorial Day. Even if you're not planning to lay out on the beach all day, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Now through May 16, the Supergoop! Friends and Family Sale is offering 20% off everything on its site with the promo code SPF20.
Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.
A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their year-round SPF staples, and you can actually enhance your complexion.
These deals on Supergoop products are only available through May 16, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below. Be sure to also check out all the best beauty sales happening right now to save on your entire skincare routine.
This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.
A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin.
Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, this Supergoop sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free.
Keep dry, chapped lips at bay with a sheer SPF-infused lip balm.
Treat your skin with this tinted moisturizing formula that gives you some coverage while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available in 15 shades.
Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers.
Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays.
Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.
That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades.
This portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick is perfect for those always on-the-go.
