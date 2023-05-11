Sunscreen is important to wear year-round, especially on sunshine-heavy holidays like Memorial Day. Even if you're not planning to lay out on the beach all day, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Now through May 16, the Supergoop! Friends and Family Sale is offering 20% off everything on its site with the promo code SPF20.

Shop 20% off Supergoop

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their year-round SPF staples, and you can actually enhance your complexion.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available through May 16, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below. Be sure to also check out all the best beauty sales happening right now to save on your entire skincare routine.

Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. $38 $30 WITH CODE SPF20 Shop Now

Shimmershade SPF 30 Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. $24 $19 WITH CODE SPF20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are Up to 30% Off for Mother's Day

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Step Up Your Skincare Routine

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Spring and Summer

The NuFace Mother's Day Sale Is Taking 20% Off Skincare Gifts for Mom

Drew Barrymore & Hailey Bieber's Favorite Facial Sunscreen Is On Sale

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

The 28 Best Skincare and Beauty Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine

Get 25% Off Kiehl's Skincare Products and Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products to Shop at Amazon for Glowy Skin