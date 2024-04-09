Nailing the perfect skincare routine complete with the right products for your skin type and concerns is certainly no easy feat. With so many products to not only choose from, but then also keep up with, it can be overwhelming to achieve fresh-faced skin every night and day. If you are refreshing your regimen this spring, we have good news — Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products are majorly on sale right now.

Amazon is slashing prices on Neutrogena's spring skincare essentials. The brand's reliable products are as much as 68% off, including celeb-favorite cleansers, acne wash, eye creams and anti-aging moisturizers.

Since its inception in 1930, Neutrogena has been a skincare powerhouse that addresses a variety of skin concerns. If the winter has left your skin feeling dry or irritated, Jennifer Garner has been a longtime ambassador for the brand and her go-to Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is on sale for just $18. The lightweight yet fast-acting moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to give you smoother, hydrated and more supple skin.

Ahead, save big on Neutrogena skincare favorites that can help cleanse, firm, nourish and brighten your skin this spring.

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream Amazon Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress. $31 $19 Shop Now

