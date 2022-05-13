Gwyneth Paltrow has never been one to gatekeep her beauty and skincare secrets. Once again, the actress has shared her morning skincare routine on Goop, which includes a powerhouse tinted sunscreen that's available on Amazon.

Beyond waking up after getting a good night's sleep, Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is Paltrow's go-to skincare secret for her morning routine. With warm weather already here, a good SPF is essential for everyone's skincare routine.

Apart from protecting your skin from UV rays, Unsun's Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is ultra-moisturizing. From its nourishing properties to its blendable coverage, Paltrow isn't the only one who's obsessed with this tinted sunscreen. "The color is very slight and it is very moisturizing and blends very easily. I often put a drop of tinted moisturizer in it as well and it spreads on beautifully," one Amazon shopper says in a review.

Shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved (and customer-approved) tinted sunscreen below. And don't forget to check out our fave self tanners to get an effortless glow this summer.

Shop More Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's AM Routine

Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder Sephora Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder Skincare isn't just about what you tap onto your skin. It's also about what you consume, and this Morning Skin Superpower is the perfect superpowered drink to start your day. $60 Buy Now

Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner Sephora Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner The Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner helps remove dead skin and other debris left behind from your cleanser. The best part? This toner won't leave your face dry because it's formulated to hydrate and nourish your skin. $45 Buy Now

Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream Sephora Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream Thanks to ingredients like plant-based ceramides and illipe butter, the Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream can keep your skin dewy and moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, these nourishing ingredients also help to promote your skin's elasticity. $98 Buy Now

