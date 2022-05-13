Shopping

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen to Protect Her Skin Daily

By Wesley Horvath‍
Gwyneth Paltrow Morning Skincare Routine
Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been one to gatekeep her beauty and skincare secrets. Once again, the actress has shared her morning skincare routine on Goop, which includes a powerhouse tinted sunscreen that's available on Amazon

Beyond waking up after getting a good night's sleep, Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is Paltrow's go-to skincare secret for her morning routine. With warm weather already here, a good SPF is essential for everyone's skincare routine. 

Apart from protecting your skin from UV rays, Unsun's Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is ultra-moisturizing. From its nourishing properties to its blendable coverage, Paltrow isn't the only one who's obsessed with this tinted sunscreen. "The color is very slight and it is very moisturizing and blends very easily. I often put a drop of tinted moisturizer in it as well and it spreads on beautifully," one Amazon shopper says in a review.

Shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved (and customer-approved) tinted sunscreen below. And don't forget to check out our fave self tanners to get an effortless glow this summer.

Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium
Amazon
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Light/Medium

If you're looking for some light coverage for your fair to medium skin tone, shop the Unsun Tinted Sunscreen. After all SPF is the perfect base for anyone's makeup or skincare routine. 

$29
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Medium/Dark
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Medium/Dark
Amazon
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30 - Medium/Dark

This shade is perfect for some light coverage and some protection from the sun. The formula even includes a built-in primer and color corrector, so you can skip a couple of steps in your beauty routine. 

$29

Shop More Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's AM Routine

Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser
Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser
Sephora
Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser

Of course, if you want to follow Paltrow's morning skincare routine, you have to start with a clean face. 

$28
Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder
Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder
Sephora
Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder

Skincare isn't just about what you tap onto your skin. It's also about what you consume, and this Morning Skin Superpower is the perfect superpowered drink to start your day. 

$60
Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner
Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner
Sephora
Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner

The Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner helps remove dead skin and other debris left behind from your cleanser. The best part? This toner won't leave your face dry because it's formulated to hydrate and nourish your skin.

$45
Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum
Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum
Sephora
Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum

After applying her toner, Paltrow uses the antioxidant-enriched Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum.

$125
Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream
Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream
Sephora
Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream

Thanks to ingredients like plant-based ceramides and illipe butter, the Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream can keep your skin dewy and moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, these nourishing ingredients also help to promote your skin's elasticity. 

$98

