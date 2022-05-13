Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen to Protect Her Skin Daily
Gwyneth Paltrow has never been one to gatekeep her beauty and skincare secrets. Once again, the actress has shared her morning skincare routine on Goop, which includes a powerhouse tinted sunscreen that's available on Amazon.
Beyond waking up after getting a good night's sleep, Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is Paltrow's go-to skincare secret for her morning routine. With warm weather already here, a good SPF is essential for everyone's skincare routine.
Apart from protecting your skin from UV rays, Unsun's Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is ultra-moisturizing. From its nourishing properties to its blendable coverage, Paltrow isn't the only one who's obsessed with this tinted sunscreen. "The color is very slight and it is very moisturizing and blends very easily. I often put a drop of tinted moisturizer in it as well and it spreads on beautifully," one Amazon shopper says in a review.
Shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved (and customer-approved) tinted sunscreen below. And don't forget to check out our fave self tanners to get an effortless glow this summer.
If you're looking for some light coverage for your fair to medium skin tone, shop the Unsun Tinted Sunscreen. After all SPF is the perfect base for anyone's makeup or skincare routine.
This shade is perfect for some light coverage and some protection from the sun. The formula even includes a built-in primer and color corrector, so you can skip a couple of steps in your beauty routine.
Shop More Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's AM Routine
Of course, if you want to follow Paltrow's morning skincare routine, you have to start with a clean face.
Skincare isn't just about what you tap onto your skin. It's also about what you consume, and this Morning Skin Superpower is the perfect superpowered drink to start your day.
The Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner helps remove dead skin and other debris left behind from your cleanser. The best part? This toner won't leave your face dry because it's formulated to hydrate and nourish your skin.
After applying her toner, Paltrow uses the antioxidant-enriched Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum.
Thanks to ingredients like plant-based ceramides and illipe butter, the Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream can keep your skin dewy and moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, these nourishing ingredients also help to promote your skin's elasticity.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022: The Best Deals Worth Shopping
The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love
15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep
The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now