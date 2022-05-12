Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022: The Best Deals Worth Shopping
Summer sales are the best way to update your signature style and your home decor while sticking to your budget. Thanks to Nordstrom's Summer Sale event, save up to 70% off on tons of designer clothing, shoes, beauty products, fine jewelry, home goods and a lot more.
You can get some great deals on top-rated brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Free People, UGG, Dolce Vita, Zella, Topshop and countless other brands. Since the sale is spread out across nearly every category, ET has picked out some of the best deals from our fave lines.
Limited-time deals like this don't happen every day, so the Nordstrom Summer Sale is an exceptional excuse to splurge on your favorite brands.
You can find ET's top picks from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below.
This comfy Tory Burch sandal is topped with the iconic logo medallion.
Sport these sleek shades this summer.
Topshop's mom shorts have a relaxed-fit that pair well with crop tops.
The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.
Circus by Sam Edelman brings you another fab sandal with bold color and style.
A flowy and breathable crop top from Free People.
These cute braided sandals are the perfect footwear to liven up your summer wardrobe. During Nordstrom's Summer Sale, the metallic silver shade is on sale for $80.
This satiny-soft pajama set in the shade purple bloom can soothe nearly anyone to sleep.
Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket. The shades black and navy nightfall are a part of the Nordstrom Spring Sale.
Don't just give your wardrobe a new look. With deals like 50% off this nonstick skillet, it's a great time to give your kitchen a makeover as well.
Stay dry during your workouts in these moisture-wicking lightweight leggings.
Get a luxe appeal on a casual shoe with these Coach Espadrilles. Score these spring shoes for 40% off, while supplies last.
At 40% off its original price, you can accessorize in style and on a budget thanks to the deal on the Bony Levy Getty Open Diamond Pendant Necklace.
Finish any look with these classic diamond stair step earrings.
These Sam Edelman platform sandals are a great modern approach to the retro Y2K platform sandals. Plus, the pastel floral print makes them a spring essential.
Need a lightweight, flowy maxi dress for a spring event? Try this V-neck maxi dress by Loveappella (BTW, all six shades are on sale).
A basic textured cardigan is such a versatile piece, which is why everyone should have at least one in their wardrobe.
The North Face Women's Canyonlands Hoodie is a great lightweight way to stay warm during those chilly morning jogs.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale
The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long
17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long
Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look
The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love
J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles
15 Stylish Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season