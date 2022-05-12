Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022: The Best Deals Worth Shopping

Summer sales are the best way to update your signature style and your home decor while sticking to your budget. Thanks to Nordstrom's Summer Sale event, save up to 70% off on tons of designer clothing, shoes, beauty products, fine jewelry, home goods and a lot more.

You can get some great deals on top-rated brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Free People, UGG, Dolce Vita, Zella, Topshop and countless other brands. Since the sale is spread out across nearly every category, ET has picked out some of the best deals from our fave lines.

Shop Nordstrom's Sale

Limited-time deals like this don't happen every day, so the Nordstrom Summer Sale is an exceptional excuse to splurge on your favorite brands.

You can find ET's top picks from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below.

Coach Carley Espadrille Coach Coach Carley Espadrille Get a luxe appeal on a casual shoe with these Coach Espadrilles. Score these spring shoes for 40% off, while supplies last. $135 $81 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long

17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles

15 Stylish Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season