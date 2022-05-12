Shopping

Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022: The Best Deals Worth Shopping

By Wesley Horvath‍
Summer sales are the best way to update your signature style and your home decor while sticking to your budget. Thanks to Nordstrom's Summer Sale event, save up to 70% off on tons of designer clothing, shoes, beauty products, fine jewelry, home goods and a lot more.

You can get some great deals on top-rated brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Free People, UGG, Dolce Vita, Zella, Topshop and countless other brands. Since the sale is spread out across nearly every category, ET has picked out some of the best deals from our fave lines. 

Shop Nordstrom's Sale

Limited-time deals like this don't happen every day, so the Nordstrom Summer Sale is an exceptional excuse to splurge on your favorite brands. 

You can find ET's top picks from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. 

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This comfy Tory Burch sandal is topped with the iconic logo medallion. 

$228$160
BP. Rectangular Sunglasses
BP. Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom
BP. Rectangular Sunglasses

Sport these sleek shades this summer.

$15$9
Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts
Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts
Nordstrom
Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts

Topshop's mom shorts have a relaxed-fit that pair well with crop tops.

$56$39
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress

The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.

$128$96
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal

Circus by Sam Edelman brings you another fab sandal with bold color and style.

$85$59
Free People We the Free Darren Cotton & Linen Crop Top
Free People We the Free Darren Cotton & Linen Crop Top
Nordstrom
Free People We the Free Darren Cotton & Linen Crop Top

A flowy and breathable crop top from Free People.

$78$52
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandals
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal

These cute braided sandals are the perfect footwear to liven up your summer wardrobe. During Nordstrom's Summer Sale, the metallic silver shade is on sale for $80.

$125$80
Moonlight Pajama Set
Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Pajama Set

This satiny-soft pajama set in the shade purple bloom can soothe nearly anyone to sleep.

$65$26
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings
Zella High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings

Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket. The shades black and navy nightfall are a part of the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

$65$49
Food52 Essential Cookware 12-Inch Covered Nonstick Skillet
Food52 Essential Covered Nonstick Skillet
Nordstrom
Food52 Essential Cookware 12-Inch Covered Nonstick Skillet

Don't just give your wardrobe a new look. With deals like 50% off this nonstick skillet, it's a great time to give your kitchen a makeover as well.

$99$25
Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings
Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings

Stay dry during your workouts in these moisture-wicking lightweight leggings.

$55$33
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach
Coach Carley Espadrille

Get a luxe appeal on a casual shoe with these Coach Espadrilles. Score these spring shoes for 40% off, while supplies last.

$135$81
Bony Levy Getty Open Diamond Pendant Necklace
Bony Levy Diamond Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bony Levy Getty Open Diamond Pendant Necklace

At 40% off its original price, you can accessorize in style and on a budget thanks to the deal on the Bony Levy Getty Open Diamond Pendant Necklace.

$950$570
Dana Rebecca Designs Sylvie Rose Diamond Stud Earrings
Dana Rebecca Designs Stair Step Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Dana Rebecca Designs Sylvie Rose Diamond Stud Earrings

Finish any look with these classic diamond stair step earrings.

$385$258
Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sanda
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal

These Sam Edelman platform sandals are a great modern approach to the retro Y2K platform sandals. Plus, the pastel floral print makes them a spring essential.

$90$59
Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress

Need a lightweight, flowy maxi dress for a spring event? Try this V-neck maxi dress by Loveappella (BTW, all six shades are on sale).

$68$48
Caslon Open Front Cardigan Sweater
Caslon Open Front Cardigan Sweater
Nordstrom
Caslon Open Front Cardigan Sweater

A basic textured cardigan is such a versatile piece, which is why everyone should have at least one in their wardrobe.

$69$46
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie
North Face Women's Canyonlands Hoodie
Nordstrom
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie

The North Face Women's Canyonlands Hoodie is a great lightweight way to stay warm during those chilly morning jogs. 

$89$37

 

 

