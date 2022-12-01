Contrary to popular opinion, getting a good night's rest might actually be simpler than people think — I mean, sleeping is a science after all. There are so many different factors that can affect the quality of rest that we get on a nightly basis. From varying sleep cycles and sleep apnea disorders to more environmental factors like the temperature of a room, the quality of a mattress or even the density of the pillows, getting good quality sleep is often (somewhat) within our own control.

Since good sleep is so precious and essential for your health, it's best to address the things that keep you up at night. With the season for hibernating nearly here, it's not just the shorter days of winter that can throw off sleep patterns. Dry air and colder weather are also factors, making now an ideal time to swap out your bedding and pajamas with something better suited for achieving ultimate coziness and relaxation.

To help refine your sleeping habits this winter, we've rounded up 15 of the most calming products, from tools and tech to sleep-inducing bedding. Ahead, shop helpful products that double as great gifts to give for a good night's sleep. Plus, check out this week's top mattress sales, and shop the best weighted blankets that will help you fall asleep even faster.

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper This weighted blanket is disguised as a chunky blanket knit with oversized yarn made from organic cotton that you'll love to put on display. $199 Buy Now

Lunya Men's Washable Silk Set Lunya Lunya Men's Washable Silk Set Made from real silk that naturally thermoregulates the body, Lunya's unbelievably soft pajamas are soothing, breathable, and come in 5 different colors. The oversized T-shirt silhouette is a relaxed look for relaxing around the house as well. $278 Buy Now

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon Deep Sleep Pillow Spray When it comes to sleep problems, it really is all about the little things. Even a natural, calming pillow spray — like this Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Amazon — can help you sleep better. $30 Buy Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Aromatherapy techniques can be used to set the tone of a room, calm your senses and help you combat struggles with sleep apnea — regardless of your current sleep pattern. $119 $83 Buy Now

Bose Sleepbuds II Best Buy Bose Sleepbuds II Whether you're hoping to tune out some lingering sounds in your home or tap into some unique, more personalized background noises, these comfortable Bose Sleepbuds II should do the trick — regardless of your sleep habits. $249 $199 Buy Now

Trisilk Cooling Eye Mask Discover Night Trisilk Cooling Eye Mask Block out any distractions and improve sleep quality with the limited-edition Trisilk Cooling Eye Mask — perfect for achieving uninterrupted sleep and treating your face to a cooler, more relaxing touch before bed. $65 Buy Now

The Nocturnal Journal Amazon The Nocturnal Journal Perhaps the best way to make sense of your sleep health this Sleep Awareness Week, is to sit with your habits and try to understand them better. Healthy sleep is achievable — especially with a sleep journal routine in place. $16 Buy Now

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress The source of your sleep angst might just come down to not having the right mattress. Cocoon by Sealy mattresses — particularly their popular Chill Memory Foam Mattress — feature premium stretch-knit covers and breathable material to increase the potential for good sleep. $1,239 $799 Buy Now

Casper Weighted Blanket Casper Casper Weighted Blanket All four shades of this weighted blanket by Casper are currently $70 off. It also comes with breathable fabric so you won't get too hot while sleeping. $169 $99 Buy Now

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Amazon Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light After Daylight Savings Time, you're probably going to need some extra help getting up. Now, you can sleep smarter not harder with this top-rated, color simulation light bulb from Philips. $100 $80 Buy Now

Cove Wearable Cove Cove Wearable The Cove wearable helps to reduce stress, create healthy sleep habits and align your mind and body so that both are operating at the highest level. $490 $349 Buy Now

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Get ready for bedtime in style with a classic sleeping mask to help you combat sleep apnea or any other related sleeping disorder. $30 $20 Buy Now

We spend a third of our life sleeping, or at least attempting to do so. Sometimes the key to snooze-worthy sleep is as simple as the right bedding. Upgrading and investing in new bedding can be utterly life-changing. Whether you run hot or cold, read on to find the best sheets, duvet covers, and comforters to shop for a good night's rest.

Best Bedding to Try in 2022

Parachute Organic Cotton Venice Set Parachute Parachute Organic Cotton Venice Set Sink into naturally soft sheets with Parachute's organic cotton set. Shoppers describe the set as "truly the softest" and "the best sheets and comforter I have ever had." Designed without a top sheet, it has a super-soft duvet cover, pillowcase, and fitted sheet to upgrade your bed. You can also add a top sheet to your set for a little extra. $359 Buy Now

Flax Home Sheet Set Flax Home Flax Home Sheet Set Flax Home's sheets get softer with every wash. Airy and absorbent, one shopper said their husband "thinks the sheets are helping him sleep better because they're better regulating his temperature." $250 AND UP Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

