Shopping

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin: Shop Gentle Formulas to Wear This Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
Getty

By now, you’re probably well aware that wearing sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. With so many formulas to choose from, it can be easy to just use whatever sunscreen is the cheapest at your local drug store. However, those of us with sensitive skin can find it especially challenging to find sunscreen that is tough on UV rays, but gentle on skin. 

When it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, non-irritating formulas are key. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. For starters, it best to look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores causing breakouts. 

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include Aveeno's affordable mineral sunscreen, cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion, and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin for to wear every day — especially on your face. 

EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin while protecting it from sun damage.

$39
Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32
Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32
Credo Beauty
Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32

Featuring a breakout-free formula, Kinship's bestselling mineral sunscreen blends into all skin types beautifully as it moisturizes, primes and protects for healthy, glowing skin. 

$28
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen

Neutrogena's oil- and fragrance-free sunscreen provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes in the sun.

$15$12
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Amazon
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."

$22
Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
Sephora
Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

Expect to see brighter and smoother skin with Shiseido's new sunscreen. The formula delivers effective protection and treats the skin from within using Vitamin C Ethyl, Hylauronic Acid, Spirulina Essence, and Hypotaurine.

$38
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands.

$15$14
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sephora
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin. 

$32
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Amazon
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula makes this sunscreen suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

$31
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
Sephora
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen

"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."

$29
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for even the most acne-prone skin.

$20
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion

This oil-free, non pore-clogging option from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.

$15$12
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.

$38
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.

$25
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen

Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

$17

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Books to Read This Summer

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now for Summer

The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection

The Best SPF Skincare and Moisturizers to Shop During Supergoop's Sale