Want to know how Emily Ratajkowski gets her skin so glowy? The secret to EmRata's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep: the model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration. Right now, the celeb-approved skincare solution from K-Beauty brand COSRX is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. "Not going to lie, I saw the hype on TikTok. Purchased it for myself and GOSH this thing is amazing," said one of the product's over 29,000 five-star reviewers. " I use retinol so I have dry skin. This product fixes that problem, heals the skin barrier and leaves your skin glowing!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

This Amazon Prime Day deal ends on Wednesday, July 12, so be sure to get your hands on the COSRX snail mucin to try the beloved K-beauty product for yourself. Below, shop even more snail mucin-infused skincare from the brand.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream Amazon COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream "I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup." $24 $13 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Body Cream Is on Sale for Prime Day

The Perfume TikTok Can’t Stop Posting About Is On Sale for Prime Day

Smile and Save With Amazon Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

Everything From Your TikTok FYP That's on Sale for Prime Day

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 30% Off Now