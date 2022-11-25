Score 30% Off the Celeb-Favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask During This Black Friday Sale
What do Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand on sale now for Black Friday.
The brand in question, Laneige, is an affordable celeb-loved secret — but now it's even more so. The viral Lip Sleeping Mask is on sale at Walmart, starting at just $14. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag her flavor of choice, sweet candy, on sale now.
With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Score this lip mask in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.
Laneige is also endorsed by double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, a face of the brand since April. You can shop the Euphoria and The White Lotus star's favorite Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum below for 30% off.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
