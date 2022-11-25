What do Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand on sale now for Black Friday.

The brand in question, Laneige, is an affordable celeb-loved secret — but now it's even more so. The viral Lip Sleeping Mask is on sale at Walmart, starting at just $14. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag her flavor of choice, sweet candy, on sale now.

Laneige is also endorsed by double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, a face of the brand since April. You can shop the Euphoria and The White Lotus star's favorite Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum below for 30% off.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

