With the holiday season nearly here, retailers are getting in the Christmas spirit with festive beauty buys. From this year's best beauty Advent calendars to gift-ready sets, there are numerous ways to give the gift of glam.

If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for the beauty lovers on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. The highly anticipated 2023 beauty gift sets have already started flying off the shelves because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items.

When it comes to buying beauty gifts for loved ones, our favorite retailers have special holiday sets from this year's best-selling skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands, inlcluding TikTok favorites and celeb-loved products. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are priced under $100.

From the beloved Sephora holiday gift sets to luxe kits from Tatcha, Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury, we've rounded up all the best beauty gift sets available below. With deals like these, be sure to secure your gifts any beauty enthusiast will love before they sell out quickly.

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set. $45 Shop Now

