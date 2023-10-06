Spark a joyful glow with special value sets this holiday season. Here are this year's best beauty gift sets.
With the holiday season nearly here, retailers are getting in the Christmas spirit with festive beauty buys. From this year's best beauty Advent calendars to gift-ready sets, there are numerous ways to give the gift of glam.
If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for the beauty lovers on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. The highly anticipated 2023 beauty gift sets have already started flying off the shelves because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items.
When it comes to buying beauty gifts for loved ones, our favorite retailers have special holiday sets from this year's best-selling skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands, inlcluding TikTok favorites and celeb-loved products. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are priced under $100.
From the beloved Sephora holiday gift sets to luxe kits from Tatcha, Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury, we've rounded up all the best beauty gift sets available below. With deals like these, be sure to secure your gifts any beauty enthusiast will love before they sell out quickly.
The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Kit
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk gift set is back with a new edit of nude-pink icons for on-the-go makeup magic. This set included travel-sized mascara, eyeliner, liquid blush, lip liner and lipstick.
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
Rihanna would want you to have juicy lips with irresistible shine this holiday season. The set features three cream, shimmer, and heat Gloss Bomb formulas in shades Fenty Glow, Glass Slipper Heat, plus one set-exclusive shade, Pink Dragonfly.
OPI Terribly Nice Holiday Nail Lacquer 10-Piece Mini Pack
Give the gift of salon-ready nails with this 10-piece limited edition set of OPI's most iconic shades.
Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.
Tatcha Clarified & Balanced Trio
Tatcha's The Deep Cleanse, The Texture Tonic and The Water Cream work in harmony to gently exfoliate, refine pores, minimize excess oil, and provide lightweight hydration.
Tatcha Plump & Dewy Skin Trio
Reveal plump, dewy skin with Tatcha's deeply hydrating formulas. Valued at $179, this set includes full sizes of the brand's plumping serum and bestselling moisturizer.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Keep your loved one's brows looking smoother, tamer, fuller-looking, and detailed with this everyday duo. The set includes a Mini Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum and full-size Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Drunk Elephant's The Littles Kit is a set of six travel-friendly a.m. and p.m. essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten, and replenish your complexion, resetting skin to its happiest, healthiest state.
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit
There isn't a person on your list who wouldn't want this cute duo from Drunk Elephant. It features their best-selling vitamin C serum and an ultra-hydrating serum.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.
Maison Margiela REPLICA' By the Fireplace Set
Warm and spicy these scents were designed to make you feel calm and comforted with a fragrance reminiscent of a crackling fire.
PHLUR Missing Person Perfume Set
Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.
Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Lashstash To Go Mascara Set
For under $30, you can try out mini mascaras from Lancome, Too Faced, Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and Milk.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit
Featuring five full-size products from ROSE INC, Saie, Kosas, caliray, and MERIT that totals to a $124 value, this clean beauty best-sellers kit is a major steal.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set
A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set.
