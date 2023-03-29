Mascara is arguably the most important part of any makeup routine: it makes your eyes appear bigger and brighter, draws attention away from any imperfections and makes you look as though you've slept a full eight hours — even if you've really only gotten two.

Finding the right mascara can make or break your beauty look, which is why we've rounded up the 15 best mascaras for every price range and preference. If you tend to go through mascara like water and don't want to spend big bucks for bigger lashes, Maybelline's Sky High mascara is one of TikTok's favorite options at around $10.

Willing to splurge on luxury makeup? Lancôme Lash Idôle lengthens and volumizes every lash while conditioning with white tea extract. And if you're on the hunt for a formula that lasts through sweat and humidity, Fenty Beauty's latest Hella Thicc mascara is your best bet.

Starting at just $5, here are the 15 best mascaras on the market right now. Whether you prefer clean beauty brands or waterproof formulas, lengthening mascara or volumizing mascara (or both), you're sure to find your next holy grail product below.

For even more spring beauty shopping, check out our favorite tinted moisturizers with SPF and best sunscreens for sensitive skin.

Winky Lux So Extra Mascara Ulta Winky Lux So Extra Mascara "I loved Winky Lux because it's vegan and cruelty free but does an amazing job of lifting and giving a huge boost to my eyes!" raved one five-star reviewer. "This mascara is light, doesn't clump, and lasts all day!" $19 Shop Now

Maybelline Volum' Express the Falsies Volumizing, Washable Mascara Amazon Maybelline Volum' Express the Falsies Volumizing, Washable Mascara "I've tried many kinds of mascara and I have to say this Falsies version is by far my favorite," wrote one happy reviewer. "I never have any issues with it flaking off or getting into my eyes. It washes off pretty easily for a mascara that stays so well. It does a nice job of making my eyelashes seem to fluff up and look denser. It defines them in a way that it makes my lashes look fuller and like there are more of them, rather than that look of just caking black makeup on the lashes." $10 $7 Shop Now

