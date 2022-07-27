While you're waiting for the next episode of Only Murders in the Building to come out on Hulu, you can still show your love for the Emmy-nominated series with Rare Beauty's Mabel Mora-inspired collection. Given Selena Gomez's success in the acting and beauty world, it was only a matter of time before the two worlds collided and resulted in a Rare Beauty and Only Murders collaboration. The collection, affectionately called Mabel's Must Haves, features six of Rare Beauty's best-selling products with a limited-time discount of 20% off of three items or more with the code MABEL20.

Shop the Collection

While many celebrities have come out with makeup lines in the last year, not all have been successful. Rare Beauty, however, is the real deal. Since Rare Beauty hit the shelves in 2020, it's been loved by the beauty community for its pigmented products and easy-to-use formulas. Both the Soft pinch liquid blush and Liquid touch foundation earned over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, and most products are under $30, making them an affordable alternative to other high-end makeup brands.

Until Aug. 30, you can enjoy this promotion and score great deals on some of Rare Beauty's most beloved products. The six-piece line includes an assortment of the lip, cheek, and eye products so you can try your hand at replicating Mabel's iconic beauty looks. Save on the Stay Vulnerable melting blush, a buildable cream blush that melts into the skin and leaves behind a flawless, natural-looking wash of color, as well as the Perfect Strokes liquid liner, made with 800 vegan bristles for a seamless liner application.

Want more? Other products featured in the collaboration are the Perfect Strokes mascara, the Lip Souffle matte lip cream, Stay Vulnerable liquid eyeshadow, and a compact with blotting papers and a pre-filled powder puff.

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Available in 12 different shades, from vampy deep purple to fiery orange red to soft pinky nude, this lip cream makes your pout stand out while hydrating lips with a blend of white water lily, lotus, and vitamin E. $20 $16 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Alert: Selena Gomez’s Favorite Body Cream Is on Sale

Selena Gomez Turns 30, Reflects on 'Good, Hard and Beautiful Moments'

Inside Selena Gomez's Star-Studded 30th Birthday Bash

Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Is 'More Open to Love' But Not Focused on Dating (Source)

Love Selena Gomez's Black Platforms? Here's 10 Ways to Steal Her Style

Charlotte Tilbury's Sale Starts Today—Save Up to 20% off These 10 Kits

Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

Kim Cattrall Joins Netflix Drama 'Glamorous' as Makeup Mogul

Celebrity Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Spills on Spring Beauty Trends