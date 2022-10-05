Shopping

The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy and Transform Everyone's Homes Into Cozy Kingdoms

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Set
Boy Smells

The soothing glow and pleasant scent of a candle makes it a foolproof gift for almost anyone: work buddies, new homeowners, family, or friendly acquaintances. Since everyone has different fragrance preferences, and a single candle doesn't always provide the wow factor, a candle gift set can nail it every time — even for the person who has everything. 

There are a few considerations when picking out the perfect candle set. Candle connoisseurs may prefer soy wax options that burn longer and give off more fragrance than the traditional beeswax choices. However, those that prefer a more natural candle may better enjoy a beeswax base that burns for longer and drips less than paraffin all while emitting a more ambient light. 

You also have your candle lovers who enjoy the ambiance a small flickering flame brings to their room. When shopping for these loved ones, look for decorative candle sets or colorful picks that match their home decor. There is also a whole range of fandom-inspired candles, like a Harry Potter set that is a fun accent in any home, Hogwarts or not. 

While candles are excellent holiday gift ideas, we've gathered the best candle gift sets for any gifting occasion. From birthdays to anniversaries and "just because" moments, shop candle gift sets that work for everyone on your list below. 

Jo Malone London Mini Candle Collection
Jo Malone London Mini Candle Collection
Sephora
Jo Malone London Mini Candle Collection

Featuring five different scents, including Grapefruit, Pear and Freesia, Peony, and Blush Suede this Jo Malone set will bring a smile to anyone's face. The collection is limited edition so your gift would be one-of-a-kind. 

$145
Nest New York Petite Candle Duo
Nest New York Petite Candle Duo
Amazon
Nest New York Petite Candle Duo

Nest, a luxury candle brand, is known for its long-lasting, celebrated scents. Each candle can burn for 30 to 40 hours. This duo including a wild mint and eucalyptus candle along with a driftwood and chamomile candle will provide an extra layer of relaxation to their space. 

$54
Boy Smells Best Buds Votive Candle Set
Boys Smell Best Buds Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom
Boy Smells Best Buds Votive Candle Set

Perfect for your best friends, this votive set features four cannabis-inspired candles. It's sure to be one of the most unique gifts they'll receive. The scents included are Kush, Cashmere Kush, Cowboy Kush, and Italian Kush.

$76
Le Labo Candle Discovery Sets
Le Labo Candle Discovery Sets
Nordstrom
Le Labo Candle Discovery Sets

For those who have wanted try the renowned Le Labo candles, start with this set. It features three of their best-selling home scents, which are unusual and complex, but extremely delightful.

$82
Apotheke 6-Piece Eden Discovery Votive Set
Apotheke 6-Piece Eden Discovery Votive Set
Nordstrom
Apotheke 6-Piece Eden Discovery Votive Set

Bring color to any room with this vibrant 6-piece set from Apotheke. The scents are inspired by springtime, which can bring a much-needed reprieve during the long dreary winter. 

$74
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
Amazon
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set

Gift all the beloved Nest scents with their petite votive set featuring popular picks like bamboo, grapefruit, Moroccan amber, and ocean mist with sea salt. While these candles are all fun-sized, they still burn for three to four hours. 

$46
Ukonic Harry Potter Scented Soy Candles
Ukonic Harry Potter Scented Candles
Amazon
Ukonic Harry Potter Scented Soy Candles

Muggles and purebloods alike will love this candle set featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Each candle comes with a unique scent related to the personality of the house it represents, like the Slytherin candle that gives off citrus and peppery notes. 

$39.99
Homesick Candles Love Bundle
Homesick Candles Love Bundle
Homesick
Homesick Candles Love Bundle

Show your partner some love with this love candle bundle from Homesick. Date night features aromatics of fig and cashmere, while the other candle, love letters, has floral notes of rose petals and jasmine. 

$73$60
Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Set
Boys Smell Hypernature Votive Set
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Set

For those that love the unusual, go for this hypernature set with out-of-the-world scents. Not only is the aroma noteworthy, but the reflective metallic containers provide a fun pop of color. 

$106
Brooklinen AM - PM Scented Candle Set
Brooklinen AM - PM Scented Candle Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen AM - PM Scented Candle Set

Gift a candle set they can burn for each part of the day. Featuring scents reminiscent of morning to night, this unexpected set is fun and charming. 

$59$35

