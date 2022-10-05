The soothing glow and pleasant scent of a candle makes it a foolproof gift for almost anyone: work buddies, new homeowners, family, or friendly acquaintances. Since everyone has different fragrance preferences, and a single candle doesn't always provide the wow factor, a candle gift set can nail it every time — even for the person who has everything.

There are a few considerations when picking out the perfect candle set. Candle connoisseurs may prefer soy wax options that burn longer and give off more fragrance than the traditional beeswax choices. However, those that prefer a more natural candle may better enjoy a beeswax base that burns for longer and drips less than paraffin all while emitting a more ambient light.

You also have your candle lovers who enjoy the ambiance a small flickering flame brings to their room. When shopping for these loved ones, look for decorative candle sets or colorful picks that match their home decor. There is also a whole range of fandom-inspired candles, like a Harry Potter set that is a fun accent in any home, Hogwarts or not.

While candles are excellent holiday gift ideas, we've gathered the best candle gift sets for any gifting occasion. From birthdays to anniversaries and "just because" moments, shop candle gift sets that work for everyone on your list below.

Nest New York Petite Candle Duo Amazon Nest New York Petite Candle Duo Nest, a luxury candle brand, is known for its long-lasting, celebrated scents. Each candle can burn for 30 to 40 hours. This duo including a wild mint and eucalyptus candle along with a driftwood and chamomile candle will provide an extra layer of relaxation to their space. $54 Buy Now

Ukonic Harry Potter Scented Soy Candles Amazon Ukonic Harry Potter Scented Soy Candles Muggles and purebloods alike will love this candle set featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Each candle comes with a unique scent related to the personality of the house it represents, like the Slytherin candle that gives off citrus and peppery notes. $39.99 Buy Now

Homesick Candles Love Bundle Homesick Homesick Candles Love Bundle Show your partner some love with this love candle bundle from Homesick. Date night features aromatics of fig and cashmere, while the other candle, love letters, has floral notes of rose petals and jasmine. $73 $60 Buy Now

