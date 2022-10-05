The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy and Transform Everyone's Homes Into Cozy Kingdoms
The soothing glow and pleasant scent of a candle makes it a foolproof gift for almost anyone: work buddies, new homeowners, family, or friendly acquaintances. Since everyone has different fragrance preferences, and a single candle doesn't always provide the wow factor, a candle gift set can nail it every time — even for the person who has everything.
There are a few considerations when picking out the perfect candle set. Candle connoisseurs may prefer soy wax options that burn longer and give off more fragrance than the traditional beeswax choices. However, those that prefer a more natural candle may better enjoy a beeswax base that burns for longer and drips less than paraffin all while emitting a more ambient light.
You also have your candle lovers who enjoy the ambiance a small flickering flame brings to their room. When shopping for these loved ones, look for decorative candle sets or colorful picks that match their home decor. There is also a whole range of fandom-inspired candles, like a Harry Potter set that is a fun accent in any home, Hogwarts or not.
While candles are excellent holiday gift ideas, we've gathered the best candle gift sets for any gifting occasion. From birthdays to anniversaries and "just because" moments, shop candle gift sets that work for everyone on your list below.
Featuring five different scents, including Grapefruit, Pear and Freesia, Peony, and Blush Suede this Jo Malone set will bring a smile to anyone's face. The collection is limited edition so your gift would be one-of-a-kind.
Nest, a luxury candle brand, is known for its long-lasting, celebrated scents. Each candle can burn for 30 to 40 hours. This duo including a wild mint and eucalyptus candle along with a driftwood and chamomile candle will provide an extra layer of relaxation to their space.
Perfect for your best friends, this votive set features four cannabis-inspired candles. It's sure to be one of the most unique gifts they'll receive. The scents included are Kush, Cashmere Kush, Cowboy Kush, and Italian Kush.
For those who have wanted try the renowned Le Labo candles, start with this set. It features three of their best-selling home scents, which are unusual and complex, but extremely delightful.
Bring color to any room with this vibrant 6-piece set from Apotheke. The scents are inspired by springtime, which can bring a much-needed reprieve during the long dreary winter.
Gift all the beloved Nest scents with their petite votive set featuring popular picks like bamboo, grapefruit, Moroccan amber, and ocean mist with sea salt. While these candles are all fun-sized, they still burn for three to four hours.
Muggles and purebloods alike will love this candle set featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Each candle comes with a unique scent related to the personality of the house it represents, like the Slytherin candle that gives off citrus and peppery notes.
Show your partner some love with this love candle bundle from Homesick. Date night features aromatics of fig and cashmere, while the other candle, love letters, has floral notes of rose petals and jasmine.
For those that love the unusual, go for this hypernature set with out-of-the-world scents. Not only is the aroma noteworthy, but the reflective metallic containers provide a fun pop of color.
Gift a candle set they can burn for each part of the day. Featuring scents reminiscent of morning to night, this unexpected set is fun and charming.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift
12 Internet-Famous Home Products to Shop from Amazon's Secret Section
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off