2021 Streamys Will Be Hosted by Larray: Watch Trailer to See What to Expect
Larray on His Diss Track ‘Cancelled,’ TikTok Drama and Status of…
Teresa Giudice Defends Fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas From Haters an…
Kenny G on His Collab With The Weeknd and Why His Music Has Stay…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Confronts His Mom and Grandmother Ab…
Jamie Dornan on Singing in ‘Belfast’ and Why His Kids Are His ‘H…
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Archie Yates on Doing His Own Stunts in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ …
2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti on Lady of Soul Award and Norman…
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney on Creating Fantastical World in…
Will Smith Explains the Rules of His and Jada's Marriage
‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Opinion of Olivia Jade Chan…
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Moment Gal Gadot Became…
Carole King on Taylor Swift’s Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of F…
Luann de Lesseps on Exposing ‘RHUGT’ Cast to the ‘Ramona-Coaster…
Mary J. Blige on Prepping for Super Bowl and Being Part of ‘Powe…
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho and Cast on Finale Twists and What's Ne…
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Recalls His Past as a Clown Ahead of C…
The Streamy Awards are back! YouTube's annual awards show is marking its 11th year as the creator community’s biggest night, with even more awards to dole out to this year's top creators. YouTuber Larray will serve as the show's Master of Ceremonies, and promises to give viewers an event they won't soon forget.
"As MC of this year's Streamys, I'm gonna give ya'll the best show you've ever seen," Larray says in a trailer for the upcoming awards show.
In the one-minute clip, some of this year's biggest YouTubers, including Nikita Dragun, Matt Taylor and Bretman Rock, are all seen gearing up for the show's return as they share just how much the YouTube community means to them.
Larray, who was a Breakout Creator nominee in 2019 and a winner in the Lifestyle category in 2020, will be joined by special guest Issa Twaimz, as they take the show on the road, once again in the Streamys bus, following its inaugural run in 2020.
And while it's a major moment for the YouTube community to come together, it's also one that sees these creators looking to snag some of the streamer's biggest awards.
Internet megastars Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, as well as both Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, are once again vying for this year's top honors, as is MrBeast, who previously took home the Creator of the Year award in 2020.
Meanwhile, a number of mainstream stars are in the running in the Crossover category, celebrating traditional media celebs who have made a splash with their online content -- including Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Ryan Reynolds.
The 2021 Streamy Awards will stream exclusively on YouTube Dec. 11 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Check out the full list of nominees for this year's show here.
RELATED CONTENT
2021 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale 2021: Best Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on PDA in Penelope's TikTok
Related Gallery