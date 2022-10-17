The Best Matching Family Pajamas to Lounge In This Halloween 2022 That'll Arrive Just in Time
Spooky season is finally here and there's still time to get this year's family Halloween pajama set plans in place. Matching cute jammies are a huge trend for families during Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment feel cozier, including sleeping, or opening candy after Trick-or-Treating, for that matter.
Plus, they're totally stylish and can come in a variety of styles — often featuring holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, and other bewitching graphics that are fun for both kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your Halloween bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy or Burts Bees, among so many others.
And if you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there too.
To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween. Plus, be sure to check out ET's Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide to inspire you during this hauntingly fun season.
The matching Halloween Family pajamas come with an orange long-sleeved top with 'The Boo Crew' on the chest and pajama bottoms that feature ghosts,Jack-o-Lanterns,spiders and more ghoulish things. The sleepwear comes in Infant sizes to Adult sizes, and you can also add on a pet bandana for your furry family member.
These matching pajamas are perfect if you're looking for something more cute than spooky for the family. The PJ sets are covered with yummy candy apples, a fall and Halloween staple.
Burts Bees' Halloween pajamas are made with organic cotton so it's safe on the most sensitive skin. All pieces come with spider web details and the men's and women's adult sizes come with sleek white tees.
Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark!
The Star Wars matching family pajamas have Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) inside an adorable pumpkin version of his hovering pram. Wear the pajama set on Halloween night and watch The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett.
Old Navy currently has their Mummy matching pajamas at a discount. They have Mummy onesies for every member of the family from various adult sizes, including this maternity one, to one for your toddler or baby.
