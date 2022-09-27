Skims is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, high-quality tees and tanks, and cozy loungewear, and now Kim Kardashian has done it again with a new line of ultra comfortable bras that feel like wearing second skin. While Skims already has a large selection of smoothing and shaping bralettes, this is the brand's first venture into wired and wireless bras made to fit every body.

"After three years of development, I'm so excited that Skims will finally be launching this brand-new system of bra solutions," said Kardashian in a Youtube video teasing the line. "We've designed these new bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest, softest materials to give you the best shape and support while feeling like you're wearing nothing."

Shop SKIMS Bras

Skims bras range in size from a 30-46 band and A-H cup to fit and flatter a variety of body types. Each style in the new 15-piece collection — aside from the black, white and grey Cotton Jersey underwire bra — comes in a range of nude shades for every skin tone. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from pale beige Sand to rich brown Cocoa, plus classic black.

The campaign for Skims' new bra collection features Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G, and Indya Moore. "We had a year of fitting trials and wear tests," said Kardashian. "The feedback we received means that there really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want, that you could possibly imagine, and I just really can't wait for you to experience these bras."

Ahead, shop the new Skims bra collection for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive bras that flawlessly mold to your body.

Weightless Scoop Bra Skims Weightless Scoop Bra Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk. $58 Buy Now

Naked Scoop Tank Bra Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well. $48 Buy Now

Naked Plunge Bra Skims Naked Plunge Bra The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging. $44 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

The Best Fall Jackets to Shop From J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 75% Off at Amazon

Channel Tyra Banks and OG Supermodels In SKIMS' Fits Everybody Line

Kim Kardashian Reunites Former Victoria's Secret Angels for SKIMS

Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Maternity Collection