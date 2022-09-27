Kim Kardashians's SKIMS Launches New Bras: Shop Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Styles for Every Body
Skims is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, high-quality tees and tanks, and cozy loungewear, and now Kim Kardashian has done it again with a new line of ultra comfortable bras that feel like wearing second skin. While Skims already has a large selection of smoothing and shaping bralettes, this is the brand's first venture into wired and wireless bras made to fit every body.
"After three years of development, I'm so excited that Skims will finally be launching this brand-new system of bra solutions," said Kardashian in a Youtube video teasing the line. "We've designed these new bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest, softest materials to give you the best shape and support while feeling like you're wearing nothing."
Skims bras range in size from a 30-46 band and A-H cup to fit and flatter a variety of body types. Each style in the new 15-piece collection — aside from the black, white and grey Cotton Jersey underwire bra — comes in a range of nude shades for every skin tone. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from pale beige Sand to rich brown Cocoa, plus classic black.
The campaign for Skims' new bra collection features Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G, and Indya Moore. "We had a year of fitting trials and wear tests," said Kardashian. "The feedback we received means that there really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want, that you could possibly imagine, and I just really can't wait for you to experience these bras."
Ahead, shop the new Skims bra collection for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive bras that flawlessly mold to your body.
Your basic T-shirt bra, but better. Skims' take on the classic is made from buttery-soft fabric with lightly padded, full-coverage cups and underwire support that won't dig or poke.
Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk.
Balconette bras are especially great for those whose breasts are fuller on the bottom, and this option features a seamless raw edge finish that won't show under clothing, plus sheer molded unlined cups and smoothing microfiber wings.
For an extra boost, Skims' push-up bra enhances your cleavage without weighing you down or adding bulk.
Made of ultra-breathable cotton jersey, this minimal style ranges from a 30-46 band and A-H cup.
Sexy sheer mesh gives a barely-there appearance while providing lift and support.
For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well.
This demi-style bra features Skims logo-accented straps and cups in a comfy cotton jersey.
For a strapless bra you actually won't hate, Skims' version features unlined molded cups, detachable straps, and silicone band grips to hold you up.
The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures
The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS
The Best Fall Jackets to Shop From J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More
Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 75% Off at Amazon
Channel Tyra Banks and OG Supermodels In SKIMS' Fits Everybody Line
Kim Kardashian Reunites Former Victoria's Secret Angels for SKIMS