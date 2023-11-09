Treat yourself and save on Tarte Cosmetics' selection of naturally derived, vegan makeup during the Singles' Day Sale.
Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Singles' Day Sale. If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on its best-selling makeup products.
Until Saturday, November 11, Tarte is offering up to 55% off its top-rated singles along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. It's the perfect time to treat yourself and save on Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.
Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has a plethora of lip essentials, featuring standouts like the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm that delivers a high-shine finish while keeping lips moisturized — now on sale at a major discount.
Whether you're looking to give your makeup stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Singles' Day Sale for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.
Shape Tape Concealer
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.
Tartelette Tubing Mascara
The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.
Double Take Eyeliner
Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil.
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.
Maneater Mascara
Add volume, length and curl to your lashes in just a couple swipes.
Lip Therapy Lip Mask
A blend of skin-friendly vitamin E and olive, argan, rosehip and raspberry seed oils work together to provide up to 12 hours of hydration.
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.
Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel
Tarte's Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel shapes, tints and gives flexible hold in seconds upon application. This gel formula is waterproof and doesn't stiffen or flake to give you a natural look.
