Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Singles' Day Sale. If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on its best-selling makeup products.

Until Saturday, November 11, Tarte is offering up to 55% off its top-rated singles along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. It's the perfect time to treat yourself and save on Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has a plethora of lip essentials, featuring standouts like the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm that delivers a high-shine finish while keeping lips moisturized — now on sale at a major discount.

Whether you're looking to give your makeup stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Singles' Day Sale for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.

Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $31 $16 Shop Now

Double Take Eyeliner Tarte Double Take Eyeliner Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. $26 $11 Shop Now

Maneater Mascara Tarte Maneater Mascara Add volume, length and curl to your lashes in just a couple swipes. $25 $11 Shop Now

