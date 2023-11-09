Sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics

Save Up to 55% On Tarte's TikTok-Viral Makeup During the Singles' Day Sale

Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte Cosmetics
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:03 AM PST, November 9, 2023

Treat yourself and save on Tarte Cosmetics' selection of naturally derived, vegan makeup during the Singles' Day Sale.

Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but there's no need to start putting your beauty supply wishlist together when you can already shop the Tarte Singles' Day Sale. If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand isn't waiting until Thanksgiving to start slashing prices on its best-selling makeup products.

Until Saturday, November 11, Tarte is offering up to 55% off its top-rated singles along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. It's the perfect time to treat yourself and save on Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Shop Singles' Day Steals

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin this season, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has a plethora of lip essentials, featuring standouts like the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm that delivers a high-shine finish while keeping lips moisturized — now on sale at a major discount.

Whether you're looking to give your makeup stash a refresh ahead of the holidays, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Singles' Day Sale for major beauty deals. Below, We've rounded up Tarte's best-selling products you'll want to add to cart. 

Shape Tape Concealer

Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Cosmetics

Shape Tape Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$31 $16

Shop Now

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$31 $16

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.

$24 $11

Shop Now

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Double Take Eyeliner

Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte

Double Take Eyeliner

Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. 

$26 $11

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.

$24 $11

Shop Now

Maneater Mascara

Maneater Mascara
Tarte

Maneater Mascara

Add volume, length and curl to your lashes in just a couple swipes.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Lip Therapy Lip Mask

Lip Therapy Lip Mask
Tarte

Lip Therapy Lip Mask

A blend of skin-friendly vitamin E and olive, argan, rosehip and raspberry seed oils work together to provide up to 12 hours of hydration.

$20 $11

Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.

$20 $11

Shop Now

Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel

Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel
Tarte

Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel

Tarte's Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel shapes, tints and gives flexible hold in seconds upon application. This gel formula is waterproof and doesn't stiffen or flake to give you a natural look.

$22 $11

Shop Now

