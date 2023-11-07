The holiday shopping season is upon us with the biggest sales of the year. Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive, first comes Singles' Day on November 11. Originating in China in 1993, Singles' Day is one of the largest shopping holidays worldwide. It's a day for those not in relationships to treat themselves, but anyone and everyone can partake in the savings.

If you've had your eye on any new skincare, makeup or hair care products this fall, the pre-Black Friday deals are pouring in thanks to Singles' Day sales. Before you spend the holiday season gifting others, the best Singles' Day beauty deals let you shop discounts for yourself to save on anything that's been sitting in your cart.

From celeb-loved brands like Pat McGrath Labs, NuFace and Foreo to everyday essentials from Pattern Beauty and The Ordinary, we've rounded up all the retailers celebrating self-love with Singles' Day beauty sales. Scroll on for all the details about the Singles' Day sales and the best deals to spoil yourself right now

Best Singles' Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Right now at SkinStore, score up to 50% off bestselling brands like CosRX, Bioderma, NuFACE, Caudalie and more. Plus, receive an extra 5% off your purchase with code EXTRA5 at checkout. Up to 50% Off SkinStore Extra 5% Off with code EXTRA5 Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Save 20% on all of NuFace's microcurrent facial toning devices at SkinStore to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can take an additional 5% off your purchase with code EXTRA5 at checkout. 25% off NuFACE With code EXTRA5 Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Get 30% off purchases of $100 or more at Pat McGrath Labs' sale. Transform your eyes, face and lips with some of beauty’s most wanted makeup essentials, iconic award-winners, luxe limited editions and exclusive kits. 30% Off $100+ Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score up to 50% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes, and more. Up to 50% Off FOREO Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Get 30% off all your brightening, tightening, blemish-busting faves. 30% Off Peace Out Shop Now

SolaWave SolaWave SolaWave The celebrity-approved skincare brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the entire month of November. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask. Buy 1, Get 1 Free Shop Now

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Save on curly, coily & tight texture essentials with Pattern Beauty's buy-two-get-one-free sale. Choose any three products you love and the free item will be the lowest priced product in your cart. Buy 2, Get 1 Free Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice dropped four limited-edition holiday kits filled with bestsellers. You can save 25% on each gift set to unwrap your best skin this season. 25% Off Paula's Choice Shop Now

Dr. Brandt Dr. Brandt Dr. Brandt Dr. Brandt's biggest sale of the year is here! Save 40% on the entire selection of cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams and more. Just use code BF23EARLY through November 8. 40% off Dr. Brandt With code BF23EARLY Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène Avéne Eau Thermale Avène Use code REFRESH to take 30% off one Avène product of your choosing. Explore French skincare favorites for all skin types loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk. 30% off Avéne With code REFRESH Shop Now

The Ordinary The Ordinary The Ordinary Skip the Black Friday rush and take 23% off every skincare, makeup, hair, and body product from The Ordinary all November long. 23% Off The Ordinary Shop Now

Spongelle Spongelle Spongelle Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE. 25% Off Spongelle With code ETONLINE Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: