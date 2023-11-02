Just in time for the holidays, Pattern Beauty is having a rare sale. For a limited time, the hair brand is offering a buy 2, get 1 free sitewide deal. In addition to the hair care products, the popular Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer and hair tools are included in the rate. If you've ever struggled with traditional blow dryers wreaking havoc on your curly or coily hair, this hair dryer is for you. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross' natural hair care line Pattern Beauty has just come out with its own hair dryer, specifically designed with textured hair in mind.

With its four unique attachments, three heat settings for reducing damage, two speed options and cooling function, the Pattern Blow Dryer is a versatile tool for styling coils and curls with ease. Whether you're after a sleek blowout that rivals your salon look, defined coils that dry in no time or perfectly fluffy and voluminous curls, consider this dryer your new best friend.

The Pattern Blow Dryer Pattern Beauty The Pattern Blow Dryer Complete with a diffuser for volume and definition, a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a brush for drying and stretching and a concentrated nozzle for blowouts, the Pattern hair dryer features an ion generator for cuticle-smoothing and a powerful motor for reduced drying time. $189 Shop Now

"This evolution of Pattern has been a part of the original dream from the beginning," Ross said in an interview with InStyle. "For me, heat has always been a genuine tool for possibility and a way to imagine all of the many things that my hair can do. [Plus,] I have discovered because of my job, letting my hair air dry is not an option when you have a 5:00 a.m. call."

In case you're unfamiliar with Pattern Beauty, let us introduce you: the brand was launched by Ross in 2019 with a focus on empowering curly, coily and tight-textured hair. Pattern Beauty offers a wide variety of products for nourishing natural hair, from shampoo and conditioner to styling products, tools and treatments. Below, you can shop some of the brand's best-selling products for your best hair day yet.

On-The-Go Kit Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit If you're looking to try new curly hair products or want to gift someone who's always traveling, this Pattern Beauty on-the-go Kit is affordable. $30 Shop Now

Mini Stylers Bundle Pattern Beauty Mini Stylers Bundle This mini bundle makes the perfect holiday gift for those on your list who's into beauty and hair care. $34 Shop Now

Styling Cream Pattern Beauty Styling Cream Get defined curls and coils as well as braids, bantu knots and twist-outs with this shea butter and sweet almond oil-enriched cream. $28 Shop Now

Treatment Mask Pattern Beauty Treatment Mask Treat your locks to a curl-defining mask infused with rice water and moringa seed extract. $28 Shop Now

Scalp Serum Pattern Beauty Scalp Serum Your roots deserve just as much love as the rest of your hair, which is why you should nourish your scalp with this invigorating serum full of essential oils. $28 Shop Now

