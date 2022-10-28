The holidays are less than two months away, which means it's time to start thinking seriously about what to get every person on your list. We've already found incredible presents for men, kids, and even pet lovers, but what about the women in our lives? During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. This season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget.

If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases for $16 and an iced coffee maker for $20.

To put a smile on her face this holiday season, we've picked out 40 thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2022.

Gifts for Women Over $250

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $420 Buy Now

TheraGun Elite 4 TheraGun via Amazon TheraGun Elite 4 The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. $400 $370 Buy Now

Gifts for Women Under $250

UGG Tasman Slipper UGG UGG Tasman Slipper You may be wondering why these traditional slippers are on the list, but UGG is all the rage right now. These suede slippers have a super soft sheepskin lining for a super comfy shoe that can be worn around the house or out and about. $100 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2 Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2 Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $150 Buy Now

Gifts for Women Under $100

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand. $110 $94 Buy Now

Gifts for Women Under $50

Gifts for Women Under $30

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Buy Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $20 Buy Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $27 Buy Now

