40 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget
The holidays are less than two months away, which means it's time to start thinking seriously about what to get every person on your list. We've already found incredible presents for men, kids, and even pet lovers, but what about the women in our lives? During the holidays and every day, our moms, girlfriends, sisters, wives, friends, and relatives deserve to feel loved and appreciated. This season, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget.
If the sky is the limit when it comes to price tag this season, we've found the splurges that are actually worth the money: think alpaca sweaters, diamond earrings, at-home facial toning devices, and more. On the other hand, we also have plenty of gift ideas for her that she'll love at every price range, such as genuine mulberry silk pillowcases for $16 and an iced coffee maker for $20.
To put a smile on her face this holiday season, we've picked out 40 thoughtful presents for every budget and interest. From tech to beauty and fashion must-haves to home, here are our favorite gifts for women in 2022.
Gifts for Women Over $250
Treat her to a decadent alpaca and wool sweater in a unique but timeless design she'll enjoy for years.
Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or sterling silver, these petite huggie earrings feature three glittering diamonds on each hoop.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
Treat her to the at-home facial of her dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.
Gifts for Women Under $250
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
You may be wondering why these traditional slippers are on the list, but UGG is all the rage right now. These suede slippers have a super soft sheepskin lining for a super comfy shoe that can be worn around the house or out and about.
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever. The Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skincare essentials to help get you through the holiday season.
Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Made of 100% cashmere, this luxurious staple piece is well worth the investment.
Cool and crisp, Brooklinen's classic percale sheets are perfect for hot sleepers. Made with 100% long-staple cotton, you’ll feel like you’re snuggling up in luxury every single night.
Choose between beige, black, grey, navy, or strawberry milkshake pink for this 360-degree rolling carry-on, complete with an expandable body and cushioned handles.
Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Gifts for Women Under $100
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.
Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez, the ultimate set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes with a full-sized body cream, body wash, body scrub, and fragrance mist in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.
Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.
Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.
This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
With a hydrating cleanser, a serum for silky skin, and a full-size moisturizer, you have everything you need for dewy skin in this highly-rated bundle from Tatcha.
Gifts for Women Under $50
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
Limited edition flavors such as orange yuzu, spiced mirabelle plum, and strawberry star anise are included in this advent calendar from beloved French jam brand Bonne Maman.
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Get immersed in the world of Ellis Brooklyn's fragrances with this rollerball set including ambrette and jasmine Myth, blood orange and water lily West, Tahitian Tiare and sandalwood Salt, pear and marshmallow Sweet, and honey and dark rum Bee.
Help her stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask
Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Gifts for Women Under $30
One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips are lip sleeping masks from Leneige. Try all five versions including berry, gummy bear, mango, mint choco, and vanilla.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so she can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Unwind this holiday season with an arsenal of scented bath products including body wash, hand cream, a bath bomb, and more.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school.
Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues. They're the perfect size to stuff in a stocking.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps her skin and hair in pristine condition.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift
15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart
25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Holiday Season
The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages
The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge
Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners