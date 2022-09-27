The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7

Following the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 8 this month, we were reminded that our old Apple Watch band could use an upgrade after the long summer days spent outside. We love that just by switching out a band, our Apple Watches can instantly become stylish, sporty, luxurious and everything in between.

Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.

If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors. Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather.

The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands

Nomad Modern Band Amazon Nomad Modern Band Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look, this band is made from leather that's designed to beautifully patina with time — creating a handsome, rich leather strap with a look that is uniquely yours. $70 Buy Now

Secbolt Thin Leather Band Amazon Secbolt Thin Leather Band This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything. $11 Buy Now

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts

Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack Amazon Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes. $15 $12 Buy Now

Stylish Apple Watch Bands

