The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7
Following the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 8 this month, we were reminded that our old Apple Watch band could use an upgrade after the long summer days spent outside. We love that just by switching out a band, our Apple Watches can instantly become stylish, sporty, luxurious and everything in between.
Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.
If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors. Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather.
The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands
Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look, this band is made from leather that's designed to beautifully patina with time — creating a handsome, rich leather strap with a look that is uniquely yours.
Think pink with this sleek chevron quilted strap in supple leather.
This smooth leather strap is embossed with a subtle Tory Burch logo for an extra hint of elegance.
This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.
This classic leather band is available in five bold colors that are cut and sewn in the USA.
Get durability and style with this multi-colored vegan leather strap.
This braided leather band is lightweight enough to feel comfortable while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts
This breathable strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.
Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes.
Sweat in style with this durable silicone strap embossed with the iconic Lacoste logo.
Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy strap, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.
Stylish Apple Watch Bands
Change up your look in a flash with any of these three straps, which range from sporty to sophisticated.
Glam up your Apple Watch with this jewelry-inspired strap.
Your cheeks will match this lightweight ceramic band in blush with how many compliments you're sure to receive wearing this daily.
This shimmering beaded wrap band made of delicate glass and finely stitched textiles doubles as a stylish bracelet for your daily wear.
