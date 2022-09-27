Shopping

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch Apple Watch
Tory Burch

Following the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 8 this month, we were reminded that our old Apple Watch band could use an upgrade after the long summer days spent outside. We love that just by switching out a band, our Apple Watches can instantly become stylish, sporty, luxurious and everything in between.

Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you. 

If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors. Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. 

The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands

Nomad Modern Band
Nomad Modern Band
Amazon
Nomad Modern Band

Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look, this band is made from leather that's designed to beautifully patina with time — creating a handsome, rich leather strap with a look that is uniquely yours.

$70
Ted Baker London Chevron Leather Apple Watch Band
Chevron Leather Apple Watch® Band
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Chevron Leather Apple Watch Band

Think pink with this sleek chevron quilted strap in supple leather.

$74
Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band
Mcgraw Leather Band for Apple® Watch, 42mm/44mm
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band

This smooth leather strap is embossed with a subtle Tory Burch logo for an extra hint of elegance.

$95
Secbolt Thin Leather Band
Secbolt Thin Leather Band
Amazon
Secbolt Thin Leather Band

This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.

$11
Shinola Leather Apple Watch Band
Leather Apple Watch® Band
Nordstrom
Shinola Leather Apple Watch Band

This classic leather band is available in five bold colors that are cut and sewn in the USA.

$150
Casetify Cool Beans Saffiano Faux Leather Band
Casetify Cool Beans Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Band
Nordstrom
Casetify Cool Beans Saffiano Faux Leather Band

Get durability and style with this multi-colored vegan leather strap.

$52
Double Woven Leather Band
Double Leather Band
Amazon
Double Woven Leather Band

This braided leather band is lightweight enough to feel comfortable while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.

$19

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts

Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band
Breathable Soft Silicone Sport
Amazon
Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band

This breathable strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.

$7
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack
Amazon
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack

Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes.

$15$12
Lacoste Petit Piqué Silicone Apple Watch Watchband
Lacoste Petit Piqué Silicone Apple Watch Watchband
Nordstrom
Lacoste Petit Piqué Silicone Apple Watch Watchband

Sweat in style with this durable silicone strap embossed with the iconic Lacoste logo.

$75$56
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Amazon
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch

Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy strap, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.

$9

Stylish Apple Watch Bands

Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set
Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set
Nordstrom
Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set

Change up your look in a flash with any of these three straps, which range from sporty to sophisticated.

$250$188
The Posh Tech Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch
Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch
Nordstrom
The Posh Tech Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch

Glam up your Apple Watch with this jewelry-inspired strap.

$45
Coach Apple Watch Ceramic Strap
Apple Watch® Strap, 38 Mm And 40 Mm
Coach
Coach Apple Watch Ceramic Strap

Your cheeks will match this lightweight ceramic band in blush with how many compliments you're sure to receive wearing this daily.

$175
The Posh Tech Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch
Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch
Nordstrom
The Posh Tech Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch

This shimmering beaded wrap band made of delicate glass and finely stitched textiles doubles as a stylish bracelet for your daily wear.

$35$24

RELATED CONTENT:

Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig & More

The Best Apple Watch Deals Available Now: Series 8 Discounts Are Here

Shop the Best Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches & More

The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School 2022