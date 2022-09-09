After a lot of anticipation, the Apple iPhone 14 is finally here, and if it's on anyone's holiday list, getting them (or yourself) the best accessories this year is a no-brainer. And since it's never too early to start holiday shopping, now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone 14 case.

The outstanding 48-megapixel camera and longer battery life are more than enough to make us want to fork over the cash. Though Apple says the new iPhone 14 is durable thanks to the Ceramic Shield, nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching the portal to TikTok shatter. If you plan to spend your hard-earned money on a new phone soon, you'll want to pick up a new case you can trust to go along with it. The bad news is that cases from the iPhone 12 and under are incompatible with the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That means even if you already have a phone case for your older iPhone, you're going to need a new one.

The iPhone 14 comes in five sleek colors but the great thing about phone cases is that they allow iPhone users to express themselves beyond the colors offered by Apple. Love animal prints or florals? There's a case for you! Want to match your phone to your favorite handbag or pajama set? You can do that! The options seem endless. That's where we come in.

We've shopped cases from trusted brands like Casetify, Otterbox and more celeb-loved brands to find the most fashionable phone case options.

Bonus: These brands have already released cases made especially for the Apple iPhone 14 line. Ahead, shop cases that range from cute to practical and fit the new iPhone.

Electric Rainbow Casetify Electric Rainbow Not only do you get bolts of good vibes with this Clear-Black Casetify case, it also comes with EcoShock protection technology that will protect your new iPhone up to 11.5ft drops. It is wireless and MagSafe charging compatible. $88 Buy Now

Defender Series Otterbox Defender Series If you're looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 14 Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. Find this case in five colors. $65 Buy Now

Magic Mushrooms Casetify Magic Mushrooms This Casetify case doesn't just cover your phone with colorful mushrooms. It also offers 8.2 foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that significantly reduces impact. It supports wireless charging and it's partially made with recycled materials. $78 Buy Now

Soap Bubble Case Mate Soap Bubble This eye-catching Case Mate phone case reflects differently under different lighting (and the reflection varies based on your phone color too). An antimicrobial agent is mixed into the plastic during the production of these cases, meaning it will never wear off. This case offers grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper around the camera hole and 10-foot drop protection. $45 Buy Now

Modern Leather Case Nomad Goods Modern Leather Case This minimalist case from Nomad has leather that wears over time for a vintage look and comes in four colors, including this English Tan. It offers ten-foot drop protection and has a grippy, protective bumper. It's MagSafe and wireless charging compatible. $50 Buy Now

Kate Spade Leopard Hardshell Best Buy Kate Spade Leopard Hardshell If a bit of glam is what you're after, pick up this Leopard Kate Spade case. It has a 10ft drop protection, anti-microbial treatment and wireless charging support. $55 Buy Now

