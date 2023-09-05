For iPhone owners, the best smartwatches come with all the bells and whistles — smartphone integration for answering texts, email, and phone calls, helpful health data and even contactless payment. With so much convenience right at your fingertips, the Apple Watch has taken the wearables market by storm.

Apple Watches can run the gamut in terms of price these days and Apple deals can be rare to find, but now is the perfect time to score savings at Amazon on the Apple Watch Series 8. If you missed your chance to pick up the smartwatch during Prime Day, Amazon is marking down the Apple Watch Series 8 right now.

The Series 8 is equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance and includes an Always-On Retina display to help you keep track of time, without having to lift your wrist or tap on the screen. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

Ahead, shop the best Apple Watch Series 8 available at Amazon now.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. $399 $310 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. $499 $429 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking. $429 $359 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics. $529 $459 Shop Now

