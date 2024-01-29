Cariuma, the eco-friendly and celeb-loved sneaker brand, has once again captured our hearts with its latest release: a Valentine's Day capsule collection. The lovable drop includes two new colorways of the fan-favorite OCA Low style that not only make the perfect V-Day gift, but can also be worn year-round.

Shop Cariuma's Valentine's Day Collection

Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, Robert Downey Jr. and Whitney Port are just a few stars that have been spotted in Cariuma's casual cool kicks. Now available in black and beige, the timeless silhouette of the brand's OCA Low sneaker in LWG-certified leather and suede has been updated for a fresh look and feel. These shoes are a closet staple that are extremely comfortable for daily wear.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish shoes that put the environment first. Each pair is consciously crafted with ethically sourced premium materials, so it's no wonder they've developed such an epic fanbase. Whether you're putting the finishing touches on your Valentine's Day outfit or shopping for the special sneakerhead in your life, check out Cariuma's new Valentine's Day sneakers below.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

