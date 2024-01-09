Gifts

The 35 Best Valentine's Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget: Shop Clothing, Jewelry, Tech, and Home Gift Ideas

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts 2023
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 3:33 PM PST, January 9, 2024

Shop Amazon's top-rated Valentine's Day gifts ahead of the year's most romantic holiday.

Valentine's Day is nearly a month away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air!

Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat, or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love, too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available to shop on Amazon for the year's most romantic holiday.

Shop Amazon's Best Gifts

From noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique selections that are truly unforgettable this V-Day, and you can get them all on Amazon.

We've compiled some of the best gifts from Amazon that you'll want to give to your significant other this year. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 at Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken the country by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace
Amazon

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace

If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.

$13 $10

With Coupon

Shop Now

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Amazon

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.

$16 $8

With Coupon

Shop Now

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Amazon

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious but also helps protect hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase. 

$24 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 

Raffin Beard Kit for Men

Raffin Beard Kit for Men
Amazon

Raffin Beard Kit for Men

Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.

$20 $13

With Coupon

Shop Now

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
Amazon

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw

For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.

$16 $14

With Coupon

Shop Now

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Amazon

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA

Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.

$20 $10

Shop Now

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Amazon

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to match their decor.

$21 $13

Shop Now

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
Amazon

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set

This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.

$40 $17

Shop Now

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Amazon

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants

They'll love cuddling up in these ultra-touchable joggers made with a super soft fleece lining.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 at Amazon

DASH Multi Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker

DASH Multi Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker
Amazon

DASH Multi Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker

Feel the love on Valentine's Day morning with six 3" mini heart waffles. Simply add batter, cook, then enjoy.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer
Amazon

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer

The red wine enthusiasts will appreciate this decanter with an aerator. You didn't think red wine could taste better, but it can with this nifty device. 

$57 $42

Shop Now

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

$50 $40

Shop Now

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Amazon

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair. 

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Amazon

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, a graphite face cushion and a bag to store everything inside.

$85 $43

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set
Amazon

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set

Take date night up a notch with this fondue set. Set it up for Valentine's Day for a night they won't forget.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Amazon

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.

$110 $50

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

Unlike a fresh bouquet, the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet will last forever and it's fun to put together.

$60 $48

Shop Now

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush
Amazon

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100 at Amazon

Gucci Bloom Perfume

Gucci Bloom Perfume
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Perfume

Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.

$105 $70

Shop Now

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Offered in four vibrant colors, these noise-cancelling headphones are highly rated and stylish. They have immersive sound and a built-in microphone so you can listen to music or take a phone call.

Boy Smells Limited Edition Slow Burn Candle

Boy Smells Limited Edition Slow Burn Candle
Amazon

Boy Smells Limited Edition Slow Burn Candle

Elevate the ambiance on Valentine's Day with this rich and beautifully complex wood scent from Boy Smells.

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $97

Shop Now

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Surprise the beloved home chef in your life with this adorable heart-shaped enameled cast iron Dutch oven.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C helps make skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products? 

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

How cute is this heated blanket with a faux fur look from trusted brand Serta? It comes in four colors.

$69 $59

With Coupon

Shop Now

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt

For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring. 

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Amazon

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit comes with four of their best-selling products.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig's dusty rose shade brings the perfect touch of style to any kitchen.

$100 $60

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide. 

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50

Gifts

20 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50

Fall in Love With These Valentine's Day Squishmallows

Gifts

Fall in Love With These Valentine's Day Squishmallows

Shop Coach's Winter Sale and Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Styles

Sales & Deals

Shop Coach's Winter Sale and Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Styles

The Newest Stanley Tumbler Color Is Here

Shop

The Newest Stanley Tumbler Color Is Here

Amazon's Best-Selling Massage Gun Is On Sale for Just $40 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Best-Selling Massage Gun Is On Sale for Just $40 Right Now

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Save an Extra 20% on Kate Spade Wallets, Backpacks, Tote Bags and More

Sales & Deals

Save an Extra 20% on Kate Spade Wallets, Backpacks, Tote Bags and More

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Shop the Best Face Masks on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Best Lists

Shop the Best Face Masks on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Save on Self Care: Shop Top-Rated Amazon Wellness Products Under $50

Best Lists

Save on Self Care: Shop Top-Rated Amazon Wellness Products Under $50

Tags: