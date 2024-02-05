Fall in love with skincare this Valentine's Day with the best deals from COSRX's sale at Amazon.
Valentine's Day will be here next week, and the deals have started rolling in to make the hunt for last-minute gifts a lot easier. Whether you're shopping for your beauty-obsessed wife, girlfriend, mom, or Galentine, thoughtful skincare gifts from COSRX are now majorly on sale at Amazon.
Korean skincare brand COSRX just launched a huge Valentine's Day sale exclusively on Amazon. Now through Sunday, February 11, skincare enthusiasts can enjoy up to 50% off powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, including the best-selling COSRX snail mucin essence.
The TikTok-famous COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is formulated with filtered snail mucin to protect the skin barrier from losing moisture. Skincare influencers and Amazon reviewers rave about the product for revitalizing and hydrating the skin without irritation. Emily Ratajkowski also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.
There are a million ways to say "I love you" on V-Day, but a good skincare product is a surefire way to impress your sweetheart. For a luxurious self-care experience at a cost-effective price, check out all the best COSRX deals from the Valentine's Day sale at Amazon this week.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
This daily face gel moisturizer is infused with 92% of snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives skin radiance without leaving a greasy residue.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
COSRX Retinol Cream
Highlighting the vital component of Retinol, this cream aids in minimizing signs of aging and results in a smoother, firmer and more youthful appearance of the skin.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.
COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence
COSRX's dual essence facial serum targets dark spots and signs of aging with snail mucin and niacinamide ingredients.
COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Cream with 73.7% Snail Mucin + 2% Niacinamide
Made with snail mucin, niacinamide and peptides, this cream claims to brighten and tighten tired skin for a rejuvenated look.
COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil
Formulated with Retinol, the lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin during your sleep to hep reduce signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.
