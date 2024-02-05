Valentine's Day will be here next week, and the deals have started rolling in to make the hunt for last-minute gifts a lot easier. Whether you're shopping for your beauty-obsessed wife, girlfriend, mom, or Galentine, thoughtful skincare gifts from COSRX are now majorly on sale at Amazon.

Korean skincare brand COSRX just launched a huge Valentine's Day sale exclusively on Amazon. Now through Sunday, February 11, skincare enthusiasts can enjoy up to 50% off powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, including the best-selling COSRX snail mucin essence.

Shop the COSRX Sale

The TikTok-famous COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is formulated with filtered snail mucin to protect the skin barrier from losing moisture. Skincare influencers and Amazon reviewers rave about the product for revitalizing and hydrating the skin without irritation. Emily Ratajkowski also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

There are a million ways to say "I love you" on V-Day, but a good skincare product is a surefire way to impress your sweetheart. For a luxurious self-care experience at a cost-effective price, check out all the best COSRX deals from the Valentine's Day sale at Amazon this week.

COSRX Retinol Cream Amazon COSRX Retinol Cream Highlighting the vital component of Retinol, this cream aids in minimizing signs of aging and results in a smoother, firmer and more youthful appearance of the skin. $27 $13 Shop Now

COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Amazon COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Formulated with Retinol, the lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin during your sleep to hep reduce signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin. $25 $13 Shop Now

