Valentine's Day is just two weeks away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air! Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat, or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love, too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge.

From flowers and chocolate to lingerie, candles and everything in between, Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop is packed with gift ideas to spoil those close to you. Even if you wait until the last minute, you won't be out of luck with the best Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon.

Shop Amazon's Valentine's Day Gifts

Whether you're shopping for him or her, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique selections that are truly unforgettable no matter your budget.

We've compiled some of the best gifts from Amazon that you'll want to give to your loved ones this year. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women Amazon Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace. $14 $8 With Coupon Shop Now

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Amazon Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to match their decor. $13 $12 Shop Now

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken the country by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone! $30 Shop Now

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

Gucci Bloom Perfume Amazon Gucci Bloom Perfume Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci. $105 $69 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

