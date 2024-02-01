Gifts

38 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:01 AM PST, February 1, 2024

Feel the love and shop Amazon's best Valentine's Day gifts ahead of the year's most romantic holiday.

 

Valentine's Day is just two weeks away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air! Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat, or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love, too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge.

From flowers and chocolate to lingerie, candles and everything in between, Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop is packed with gift ideas to spoil those close to you. Even if you wait until the last minute, you won't be out of luck with the best Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon.

Shop Amazon's Valentine's Day Gifts

Whether you're shopping for him or her, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique selections that are truly unforgettable no matter your budget.

We've compiled some of the best gifts from Amazon that you'll want to give to your loved ones this year. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women

Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women
Amazon

Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women

If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Amazon

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time. 

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Amazon

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this Valentine's Day.

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious but also helps protect hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase. 

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 

Raffin Beard Kit for Men

Raffin Beard Kit for Men
Amazon

Raffin Beard Kit for Men

Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
Amazon

tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw

For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
Amazon

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set

This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Amazon

Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA

Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Amazon

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to match their decor.

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
Amazon

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Keep morning coffee steamy or rosé chilled in this versatile wine tumbler. 

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Homesick Love Letters Premium Scented Candle

Homesick Love Letters Premium Scented Candle
Amazon

Homesick Love Letters Premium Scented Candle

Can you think of a more on-brand candle for Valentine's Day? The Love Letters candle from Homesick features notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony and lemon.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer
Amazon

S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer

The red wine enthusiasts will appreciate this decanter with an aerator. You didn't think red wine could taste better, but it can with this nifty device. 

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Amazon

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Amazon

Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants

They'll love cuddling up in these ultra-touchable joggers made with a super soft fleece lining.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair. 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken the country by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Amazon

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, a graphite face cushion and a bag to store everything inside.

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set
Amazon

Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set

Take date night up a notch with this fondue set. Set it up for Valentine's Day for a night they won't forget.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

Unlike a fresh bouquet, the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet will last forever and it's fun to put together.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, they can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip
Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip

Whether you're stepping out for a Valentine's Day brunch or cuddling up for a cozy movie night at home, he'll love slipping into this fleece quarter-zip.

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush
Amazon

TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

Gucci Bloom Perfume

Gucci Bloom Perfume
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Perfume

Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Offered in four vibrant colors, these noise-cancelling headphones are highly rated and stylish. They have immersive sound and a built-in microphone so you can listen to music or take a phone call.

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Surprise the beloved home chef in your life with this adorable heart-shaped enameled cast iron Dutch oven.

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon

Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket

How cute is this heated blanket with a faux fur look from trusted brand Serta? It comes in four colors.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Amazon

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig's dusty rose shade brings the perfect touch of style to any kitchen.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C helps make skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products? 

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt

For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

You can't go wrong with some fuzzy socks, and Barefoot Dreams knows a thing or two about super-soft fabrics.

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag

Looking for the perfect gift for the travel enthusiast in your life? This spacious duffel has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. 

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide. 

