Valentine's Day is just two weeks away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air! Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat, or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love, too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge.
From flowers and chocolate to lingerie, candles and everything in between, Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop is packed with gift ideas to spoil those close to you. Even if you wait until the last minute, you won't be out of luck with the best Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon.
Shop Amazon's Valentine's Day Gifts
Whether you're shopping for him or her, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique selections that are truly unforgettable no matter your budget.
We've compiled some of the best gifts from Amazon that you'll want to give to your loved ones this year. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25
Bemoly Initial Necklace for Women
If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.
DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time.
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this Valentine's Day.
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious but also helps protect hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase.
Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day.
Raffin Beard Kit for Men
Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to match their decor.
YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
Keep morning coffee steamy or rosé chilled in this versatile wine tumbler.
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
Homesick Love Letters Premium Scented Candle
Can you think of a more on-brand candle for Valentine's Day? The Love Letters candle from Homesick features notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony and lemon.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.
S JustStart Wine Decanter with Built-in Aerator Pourer
The red wine enthusiasts will appreciate this decanter with an aerator. You didn't think red wine could taste better, but it can with this nifty device.
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.
PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
They'll love cuddling up in these ultra-touchable joggers made with a super soft fleece lining.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken the country by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, a graphite face cushion and a bag to store everything inside.
Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot Set
Take date night up a notch with this fondue set. Set it up for Valentine's Day for a night they won't forget.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
Unlike a fresh bouquet, the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet will last forever and it's fun to put together.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, they can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Quarter-Zip
Whether you're stepping out for a Valentine's Day brunch or cuddling up for a cozy movie night at home, he'll love slipping into this fleece quarter-zip.
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush
Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100
Gucci Bloom Perfume
Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.
Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Offered in four vibrant colors, these noise-cancelling headphones are highly rated and stylish. They have immersive sound and a built-in microphone so you can listen to music or take a phone call.
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.
Martha Stewart Heart Shaped 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Surprise the beloved home chef in your life with this adorable heart-shaped enameled cast iron Dutch oven.
Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket
How cute is this heated blanket with a faux fur look from trusted brand Serta? It comes in four colors.
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig's dusty rose shade brings the perfect touch of style to any kitchen.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C helps make skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products?
Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt
For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
You can't go wrong with some fuzzy socks, and Barefoot Dreams knows a thing or two about super-soft fabrics.
Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Looking for the perfect gift for the travel enthusiast in your life? This spacious duffel has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
