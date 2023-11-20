Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Vitamix Deals: Save Up to 38% on Highly-Rated Blenders and Containers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Best Vitamix Deals
Vitamix
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:54 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Upgrade your kitchen and whip up delicious smoothies with these Vitamix blender deals available during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon is helping you score one at a discount during their early Black Friday Deals. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of Black Friday deals on top-rated models to help you upgrade your worn-out blender this holiday season.

Shop Black Friday Vitamix Deals

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s Black Friday sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a budding chef or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Amazon has can't-miss early deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Black Friday Vitamix deals you can shop now.

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set
Amazon

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set

Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.

$190 $130

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$480 $300

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

A blender with five program settings for convenience to walk away and confidence of consistent results.

$630 $400

Shop Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $280

Shop Now

Vitamix A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep Kitchen System

Vitamix A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep Kitchen System
Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep Kitchen System

A top-of-the-line kitchen system equipped with all the attachments for shredding, slicing, chopping, kneading, and more. 

$900 $800

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save 28% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550 $394

Shop Now

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A blender that makes preparing meals easier. A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$500 $450

Shop Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550 $450

Shop Now

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.

$650 $575

Shop Now

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Amazon

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs. 

$155 $124

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

