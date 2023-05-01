Alo Yoga's Anniversary Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% on Celeb-Loved Workout Apparel Ahead of Summer
If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for summer, now's the time.
Deals on celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga are few and far between, but right now they're hosting potentially their best sale of the year. The Aloversary Sale boasts amazing deals across the site, including discounts on over 140 pairs of the brand's ultra-comfortable, versatile leggings.
Now through Friday, May 5, shoppers can save 30% sitewide and up to 70% on previously discounted items. This includes not only their workout clothing that will easily take you from an early morning gym session to a day of running errands, but also savings on their coveted beauty products and accessories.
There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. The brand aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.
With these unheard-of Alo Yoga deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop this week to help you get started. Below are our picks for must-have leggings and adorable workout clothing you don't want to miss out on.
With an ultra-versatile ribbed performance look, the Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging is complete with a waist-snatching skinny band.
Grab a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.
This white mesh corset tank top boasts an athletic flair that makes it perfect for hitting the gym before an eventful day or night out.
The Legit Legging in smoothing Airbrush is perfect for the studio and all-day wear, with flat-locked seaming for comfort, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist.
This high-impact bra gives you all of the support you need for your intense workouts without sacrificing style.
Teched out for yoga and velvet-soft for whatever’s next, this staple does double duty.
Made from sculpting, smoothing Airlift, this sleek capri features a skinny waistband for a contoured silhouette and a hidden zip pocket to keep your key & cards.
Transform the feeling of your room with this modern diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day.
These flared yoga pants are comfortable and the split hem at the front makes them easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day.
Hit the court in the sleek Grand Slam Tennis Skirt that is high-waisted, thick-banded, and pleated.
Add an extra layer of style to your leggings with subtle, sleek sheen and waist-cinching skinny waistband.
These leggings feel lightweight as they sculpt and smooth. Grab them now in black for 60% off.
Go for a retro look when wearing these strawberry lemonade-colored and limited edition shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types.
Slip into something a little fresher (and fashionable) this spring with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging in faux leather — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability.
Whether you wear them on their own or layer under dresses for a lightweight layer of anti-chafe protection, these seamless biker shorts are cool in more ways than one.
