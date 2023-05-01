If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for summer, now's the time.

Deals on celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga are few and far between, but right now they're hosting potentially their best sale of the year. The Aloversary Sale boasts amazing deals across the site, including discounts on over 140 pairs of the brand's ultra-comfortable, versatile leggings.

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

Now through Friday, May 5, shoppers can save 30% sitewide and up to 70% on previously discounted items. This includes not only their workout clothing that will easily take you from an early morning gym session to a day of running errands, but also savings on their coveted beauty products and accessories.

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. The brand aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With these unheard-of Alo Yoga deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop this week to help you get started. Below are our picks for must-have leggings and adorable workout clothing you don't want to miss out on.

Airbrush Corset Tank Top Alo Yoga Airbrush Corset Tank Top This white mesh corset tank top boasts an athletic flair that makes it perfect for hitting the gym before an eventful day or night out. $78 $54 Shop Now

High-Waist Legit Legging Alo Yoga High-Waist Legit Legging The Legit Legging in smoothing Airbrush is perfect for the studio and all-day wear, with flat-locked seaming for comfort, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist. $118 $59 Shop Now

Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging Made from sculpting, smoothing Airlift, this sleek capri features a skinny waistband for a contoured silhouette and a hidden zip pocket to keep your key & cards. $118 $59 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser Transform the feeling of your room with this modern diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day. $98 $68 Shop Now

Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging These flared yoga pants are comfortable and the split hem at the front makes them easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day. $118 $47 Shop Now

Ivy League Dolphin Short Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short Go for a retro look when wearing these strawberry lemonade-colored and limited edition shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types. $68 $40 Shop Now

