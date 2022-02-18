Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with Amazon.

Amazon delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the spring season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fashion essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best designer bags.

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It's a small bag that features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a detachable shoulder strap that can be used as a crossbody strap and it has printed fabric lining. $265 Buy Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $89 $60 Buy Now

JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse Amazon JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! $39 Buy Now

