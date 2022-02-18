Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

By ETonline Staff
With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with Amazon

Amazon delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the spring season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fashion essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best designer bags.

Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber in bright solid colors to match that color block trend.
$130$98
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.
$30$25
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It's a small bag that features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a detachable shoulder strap that can be used as a crossbody strap and it has printed fabric lining.
$265
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Bag
The perfect-sized Michael Kors bag to carry your essentials plus some! A leather bag that features a chain detail you expect from a luxury bag.
$158
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young
The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
$89$60
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
Amazon
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! 
$39
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
This compact bag from Coach holds all the essentials securely, comfortably and stylishly. 
$205
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or use it as a weekender on a trip. 
$228
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather Fossil Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right colors.
$180$158
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$223
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the chain to make it a handbag. 
$146
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$68$60
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse comes in multiple colors for any season.
$85
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Amazon
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Sometimes a wristlet is the perfect bag for where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$49
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is made of genuine leather. The well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 2,100 Amazon shoppers. 
$130
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette from a luxury brand, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials. 
$160
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
This crossbody handbag by Fossil has a vintage vibe that you can wear with anything and with a magnetic closure, this purse can hold your wallet, makeup, keys and everything else you need. 
$58$46
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Wear the timeless Coach PVC zip tote with a denim jacket or a cozy sweater.
$189
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 
$128$81

