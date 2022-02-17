With warmer temperatures on their way, it can only mean one thing: dress season is upon us (spring weddings here we come!). After months of hiding inside and bundling up in sweaters and coats, we're ready to don our favorite one-and-done style.

This spring, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. The best spring dresses focus on dresses available in floral print and bright color options like yellow, green and pink. Ahead, ET has compiled the best dresses for the spring 2022 season, guaranteed to fit whatever your needs are.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a spring wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of spring fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for spring, summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.

Below, check out the best spring dresses for spring 2022 -- it's time to bloom.

Abercrombie Traveler Polo Mini Dress Abercrombie Abercrombie Traveler Polo Mini Dress This exercise dress from Abercrombie has a built in bra and shorts, perfect for anyone looking to pick up a new fitness routine this spring or just wanting to try on a new sporty look. $59 Buy Now

Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout Eloquii Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout Add a taste of spring to your wardrobe with this leafy green turtleneck dress from Eloquii. The thick material keeps you warm in all the right places, while the cut out and sleeveless cut make it light enough for a cool spring evening. $100 Buy Now

Free People Piper Midi Dress Free People Free People Piper Midi Dress Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your spring break trip to the beach and beyond. $70 Buy Now

Reformation Greene Linen Dress Reformation Reformation Greene Linen Dress Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort. $218 Buy Now

Everlane Smock Maxi Dress Everlane Everlane Smock Maxi Dress You won't sacrifice comfort for style in this smocked midi-dress from Everlane. The rushed bodice fits your form while still being breathable, plus, it has bra-friendly straps and side pockets. $148 $96 Buy Now

Superdown Beverly Cami Dress Revolve Superdown Beverly Cami Dress Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green. $68 Buy Now

