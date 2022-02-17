Shopping

20 Cute Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Our Picks From Abercrombie, Reformation and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
With warmer temperatures on their way, it can only mean one thing: dress season is upon us (spring weddings here we come!). After months of hiding inside and bundling up in sweaters and coats, we're ready to don our favorite one-and-done style. 

This spring, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. The best spring dresses focus on dresses available in floral print and bright color options like yellow, green and pink. Ahead, ET has compiled the best dresses for the spring 2022 season, guaranteed to fit whatever your needs are. 

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a spring wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of spring fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for spring, summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.

Below, check out the best spring dresses for spring 2022 -- it's time to bloom. 

H&M Denim Shirt Dress
H&M Denim Shirt Dress
H&M
H&M Denim Shirt Dress
We're obsessed with this easy-to-wear denim shirt dress, which gives anyone who wears it an instant style only for $30.
$30
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress
Don't shy away from color this spring. Show your most colorful self with this slim fit slip dress in peony pink.
$79
Abercrombie Traveler Polo Mini Dress
Abercrombie Traveler Polo Mini Dress
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Traveler Polo Mini Dress
This exercise dress from Abercrombie has a built in bra and shorts, perfect for anyone looking to pick up a new fitness routine this spring or just wanting to try on a new sporty look.
$59
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
Eloquii
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
Add a taste of spring to your wardrobe with this leafy green turtleneck dress from Eloquii. The thick material keeps you warm in all the right places, while the cut out and sleeveless cut make it light enough for a cool spring evening. 
$100
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Lulus
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
You'll look and feel as fresh as a spring daisy in this mustard wrap dress, also available in leafy green and bright white.
$56
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
Free People
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
This spring is all about bright colors in comfortable silhouettes, and this slouchy t-shirt dress from Free People encapsulates the vibe with it's soft knit, midi-length and pockets.
$50
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your spring break trip to the beach and beyond.
$70
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort.
$218
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Cherry Ditsy Dress
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Cherry Ditsy Dress
Macys
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Cherry Ditsy Dress
Enhance your curves this spring in this red floral print. Its sheer sleeves and faux wrap neckline will having you feeling as glam in the office as it will out to drinks.
$119
Missguided Plus Size Chocolate Ruched Slinky Shirt Mini Dress
Missguided Slinky Shirt Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Plus Size Chocolate Ruched Slinky Shirt Mini Dress
Upgrade your comfortable shirt dress for an evening out this spring with this ruched slinky version in a deep shimmering chocolate.
$49
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress
Everlane
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress
You won't sacrifice comfort for style in this smocked midi-dress from Everlane. The rushed bodice fits your form while still being breathable, plus, it has bra-friendly straps and side pockets. 
$148$96
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
Put some spring in your step with this fabulous floral print tiered dress with plunging neckline and side cutouts.
$80
Staud Wells Dress
STAUD Wells Dress
ShopBop
Staud Wells Dress
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this classic fit-and-flare dress in pink poplin.
$285
Nasty Gal Ditsy Tie Front Mesh Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Ditsy Tie Front Mesh Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Ditsy Tie Front Mesh Mini Dress
If pink isn't your thing, enjoy this subdued black floral printed mini from Nasty Gal. Pair with combat boots for an edgier look.
$69$35
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Revolve
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green.
$68
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
Amazon
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
This dotted tunic dress is the perfect grab-and-go look for spring. And if yellow isn't your hue, don't worry -- the dress is available in forty brilliant colors.
$25
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Amazon
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Bring vacation to you in this palm leaf printed mini. The plunge neckline silhouette is adjustable with tie waist, giving you your best silhouette with ease.
$24
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Skims
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Channel your inner Kardashian with this ultra soft form-fitting lounge dress from Skims. Toss on a jean jacket for a colder day and run your errands in style. 
$78
Chelsea28 Faux Wrap Camisole Dress
Faux Wrap Camisole Dress
Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Faux Wrap Camisole Dress
All eyes will be on you when you don this multicolor maxi dress with stylish tulip hem.
$119
lululemon Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper
Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper
lululemon
lululemon Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper
Spring isn't officially here until you've purchased your go-to romper, and we're in love with this relaxed fit style from lululemon -- it even has pockets!
$128

