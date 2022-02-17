20 Cute Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Our Picks From Abercrombie, Reformation and More
With warmer temperatures on their way, it can only mean one thing: dress season is upon us (spring weddings here we come!). After months of hiding inside and bundling up in sweaters and coats, we're ready to don our favorite one-and-done style.
This spring, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. The best spring dresses focus on dresses available in floral print and bright color options like yellow, green and pink. Ahead, ET has compiled the best dresses for the spring 2022 season, guaranteed to fit whatever your needs are.
If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a spring wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of spring fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for spring, summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.
Below, check out the best spring dresses for spring 2022 -- it's time to bloom.
