Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty has a setting spray with a unique formula that's totally worth trying. The Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray is the latest setting spray to be added to the Flower Beauty collection. Unlike the traditional liquid setting sprays in the market, the Jet Set is a powder formula specifically made for targeting unwanted shine.

The Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray ($14) is said to deliver "invisible shine control" with a "soft matte finish in a convenient portable spray," according to the brand's website. The 1.5-oz spray is great for taking on-the-go or coupling it with a powder during makeup application. The formula is unique, made with oil-absorbing rice starch, chamomile flower extract and coconut fruit water.

To apply, you shake the bottle and hold it six to eight inches away from the face (with eyes closed) to spray all over in a sweeping motion. The spray can be used on top of makeup or without makeup!

ET put the Flower Beauty Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray to the test to see if the setting spray is worth adding to our existing makeup collection. Ahead, read our review.

Hi, I'm Amy, ET's commerce writer!

After powder, spritzing on a setting spray is an essential last step in my makeup routine. I usually only wear makeup for evening outings, and the goal is always to have my makeup stay put all night with no excessive shine (I love a hint of glow). For years, the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray has been my go-to, so I was a little skeptical about changing out my tried-and-true setting spray. However, the formula of the Flower Beauty Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray had me intrigued.

At first just reading the name of the product confused me. The word "powder" threw me off: How could it be a spray and a powder? I sprayed it into the sink to see the consistency, and I was shocked how untraceable it was. As I sprayed a few inches from the face it immediately felt like air. (It was so airy I thought the spray wasn't working!) As I sprayed some more, I was pleasantly surprised about how much I liked the light, matte feel, in contrast to the liquid formula of the All Nighter. It's not a mist, but the airy formula feels ultra fine and lightweight. The Flower Beauty Light Illusion Perfecting Powder has become a recent favorite for powdering, and it pairs nicely with the Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray. Plus, I love taking the compact with me for the night to touch up any shiny spots (especially the forehead).

Before (Left) and After (Right) Spray Without Makeup

ETonline

I'm happy to report that the handful of times I've sprayed the Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray -- with and without makeup -- I didn't have to touch up with the compact powder. Lo and behold, I found a setting spray I like better than the All Nighter, which I never thought I'd say! I found the powder formula -- even though I was initially unsure and thought it could be gimmicky -- worked a lot better than a traditional liquid setting spray. It absorbs the shine and sets the makeup more efficiently and longer, and it doesn't crease or dry out the skin. In contrast, I always found the liquid setting spray to be wet on the face for a minute or two before it sets. To me, the powder setting spray feels more comfortable on my face upon application.

After Spray With Makeup

ETonline

One thing to note -- when using the setting spray, I highly recommend not only closing your eyes, but also covering your eyes with your hands. Because it's a powder formula, the powder can stick onto the lashes, especially if you pile on mascara like I do.

