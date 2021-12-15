If you won't be ringing in the new year with an A-lister (we wish!), you can welcome 2022 like an A-lister with one of the many celebrity alcohol brands on the market.

These days, it seems like all of our favorite stars are launching their own alcohol brands or collaborating with established spirits companies we already love. From Cameron Diaz's Avaline Wine to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila to Ryan Reynolds' lucrative Aviation American Gin, it's a trend we'll likely be toasting for years to come.

Shopping for these beverages online? Because liquor laws vary by state, many brands must be purchased through third-party sites like Drizly and ReserveBar. Note that some of the options below may not be available in your area, and that you should always drink responsibly. If you're kicking off a dry January instead, try these non-alcoholic brands.

For an extra special New Year's Eve at home, toss on a sparkly new dress and raise a glass with one of our favorite celebrity alcohol brands below.

King St. Vodka by Kate Hudson Drizly King St. Vodka by Kate Hudson After noticing that few premium vodka brands are female-owned, Kate Hudson decided to launch one herself. Named after the location of her former home in NYC, King St. Vodka is gluten-free, made in Santa Barbara and the perfect base for dirty martinis. $24 AND UP Buy Now

Sauza 901 Silver Tequila by Justin Timberlake Drizly Sauza 901 Silver Tequila by Justin Timberlake Years before Ryan Reynolds started going viral with his Aviation Gin ads, Justin Timberlake was dressing up as a giant lime in a hilarious mockumentary-style commercial to promote Sauza 901, the tequila brand he co-owns. The connection? With a taste so smooth and crisp, Sauza 901 allegedly put limes out of business. $30 AND UP Buy Now

