Shopping

Ring in the New Year With These Celeb Alcohol Brands From Kendall Jenner, Ryan Reynolds and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
818 Tequila Kendall Jenner
818 Tequila

If you won't be ringing in the new year with an A-lister (we wish!), you can welcome 2022 like an A-lister with one of the many celebrity alcohol brands on the market.

These days, it seems like all of our favorite stars are launching their own alcohol brands or collaborating with established spirits companies we already love. From Cameron Diaz's Avaline Wine to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila to Ryan Reynolds' lucrative Aviation American Gin, it's a trend we'll likely be toasting for years to come.

Shopping for these beverages online? Because liquor laws vary by state, many brands must be purchased through third-party sites like Drizly and ReserveBar. Note that some of the options below may not be available in your area, and that you should always drink responsibly. If you're kicking off a dry January instead, try these non-alcoholic brands. 

For an extra special New Year's Eve at home, toss on a sparkly new dress and raise a glass with one of our favorite celebrity alcohol brands below.

818 Tequila Blanco by Kendall Jenner
818 Blanco
ReserveBar
818 Tequila Blanco by Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is the latest celeb to launch a liquor line. The supermodel introduced 818 Tequila in early 2021. The brand works closely with local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico. 818 offers blanco, reposado and añejo varieties. 
$45
Teremana Reposado Tequila by Dwayne Johnson
Teremana Reposado Tequila
MiniBar
Teremana Reposado Tequila by Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tequila line works with a Mexican family-owned distillery in Jalisco. Teremana offers reposado, blanco and añejo in small batches. 
$35
King St. Vodka by Kate Hudson
King St. Vodka
Drizly
King St. Vodka by Kate Hudson
After noticing that few premium vodka brands are female-owned, Kate Hudson decided to launch one herself. Named after the location of her former home in NYC, King St. Vodka is gluten-free, made in Santa Barbara and the perfect base for dirty martinis.
$24 AND UP
Aviation Gin by Ryan Reynolds
Aviation Gin
Drizly
Aviation Gin by Ryan Reynolds
In addition to genius ad campaigns courtesy of co-owner Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin boasts notes of botanicals like lavender, cardamom and sarsaparilla.
$30 AND UP
Maison No. 9 Rosé by Post Malone
Maison No. 9 Rose - A Post Malone project
Drizly
Maison No. 9 Rosé by Post Malone
"Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” according to Post Malone, who released this crisp, refreshing collaboration in summer 2020. 
$23 AND UP
Invivo x SJP Sauvignon Blanc by Sarah Jessica Parker
Invivo X SJP Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc
Drizly
Invivo x SJP Sauvignon Blanc by Sarah Jessica Parker
While her iconic "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw, will forever be associated with cosmopolitans, in real life Sarah Jessica Parker is more of a wine gal. She launched the Invivo X line, in partnership with New Zealand–based Invivo Wines, in 2019.
$18 AND UP
Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal
Drizly
Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
Best buds and former "Breaking Bad" co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston teamed up on Dos Hombres, a super-smooth mezcal that's already won several awards.
$65 AND UP
Villa One Silver Tequila by Nick Jonas
Villa One Silver Tequila
Drizly
Villa One Silver Tequila by Nick Jonas
The youngest Jonas Brother has several side hustles, including an ultra-premium, handcrafted tequila line that he co-founded with designer John Varvatos. Villa One is available in silver, reposado and añejo varieties. 
$42 AND UP
Casamigos Reposado by George Clooney
Casamigos Reposado
Drizly
Casamigos Reposado by George Clooney
How good is Casamigos? George Clooney and his friend Rande Gerber turned their fledgling tequila business into a billion-dollar company in less than five years.
$57 AND UP
Sauza 901 Silver Tequila by Justin Timberlake
Sauza 901 Silver Tequila
Drizly
Sauza 901 Silver Tequila by Justin Timberlake
Years before Ryan Reynolds started going viral with his Aviation Gin ads, Justin Timberlake was dressing up as a giant lime in a hilarious mockumentary-style commercial to promote Sauza 901, the tequila brand he co-owns. The connection? With a taste so smooth and crisp, Sauza 901 allegedly put limes out of business.
$30 AND UP
Virginia Black American Whiskey by Drake
Virginia Black American Whiskey
Drizly
Virginia Black American Whiskey by Drake
Drake's high-end Virginia Black whiskey bourbon comes in a stunning bottle worth being front and center on your bar cart. 
$38 AND UP
Avaline Rosé by Cameron Diaz
Avaline Rosé
Drizly
Avaline Rosé by Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and business partner Katharine Power debuted their line of "organic" wine in 2020. In addition to rosé, Avaline has a white, sparkling, red and pinot noir wine. 
$20 AND UP

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are Up to 40% Off Now

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200

The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

You've Got Mail: The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Gifts and Decor Up to 50% Off

Best Buy's Flash Sale Offers 24 Hours of Black Friday-Level Deals

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

lululemon Holiday Gifts: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

Samsung Holiday Sale 2021: Save Hundreds on Smartphones, Laptops, More