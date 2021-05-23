The stars came out to support Kendall Jenner over the weekend! The 25-year-old model launched her new 818 Tequila and celebrated the occasion with a soiree at celeb hotspot Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Of course, Kendall's famous family came out in support with sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West all making an appearance as well as momager, Kris Jenner.

Kylie, 23, wowed in a skin-tight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and Khloe, 36, got the all-black memo in a strapless black top and leather pants. Kim, 40, went army chic in a camo jumpsuit.

Backgrid

The tequila creator donned khaki pants and a printed crop top for the occasion.

In addition to her family, Kendall also had a slew of celebs attend the party. Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Winnie Harlow, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Kid Cudi, Chris Brown and more were all spotted at the event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Pranks Mom and Sisters That She's Engaged and Pregnant This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kylie Jenner Denies Having Open Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Wants to Have More Kids With Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free While Lounging With Kim Kardashian

Related Gallery