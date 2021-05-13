It's not every day fans see a makeup mogul without any makeup. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of herself lounging by the pool with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kylie Jenner.

The fun family photo showed Kylie appearing makeup free while sporting a swimsuit. "Family forever," Kim captioned the image.

The 23-year-old reality star has been looking more au naturel these days, with her freckles more on display as she promotes her new skincare line.

As for her personal life, a source recently told ET that Kylie and Travis Scott, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, might be rekindling their romance.

"Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," the source said. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

"They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other," the source added. "Everyone around them can see that."

