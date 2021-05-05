Things seem to once again be heating up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster recently packed on some PDA while celebrating Scott's 29th birthday in Miami, Florida.

"Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," a source tells ET. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

The 23-year-old beauty mogul and the rapper have had an on-off romance since 2017.

"They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other," the source adds. "Everyone around them can see that."

For Scott's 29th birthday, the pair enjoyed a night out at LIV Nightclub's LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau where the birthday boy DJ'd and performed. According to another source, Scott and Jenner were visibly "together" and definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves and each other's company.

