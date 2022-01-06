Shopping

The Best Books on Amazon to Help Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Books on Amazon to Conquer New Year's Resolutions
It's no secret that 2021 was a bit of a whirlwind, but after this holiday season, that just means it's time to focus on and prep for what 2022 has to offer. Whether you take part in the tradition of creating New Year's resolutions for yourself or not, there's no arguing that January is the perfect time to start fresh with new goals -- for a New Year, New You.

Perhaps you've decided that 2022 is the year you finally organize your cluttered home or develop a relaxing bedtime routine for a better night's sleep. Maybe you're finally ready to kick out some bad habits from your life (we know we need to limit our social media time!) -- or maybe you're taking the upcoming year as an opportunity to level up on your health and fitness goals with new workout gear and at-home gym equipment. But no matter what your intentions are for next year, it never hurts to have some additional, expert-approved guidance along the way.

If you're looking for the best books to help you focus on personal growth, there are plenty of options available on Amazon -- including books written by A-list stars like Khloe Kardashian and Cameron Diaz. If self-help isn't what you're looking for, we also have options that stars can't stop raving about, so you can keep up with your fave celebs' reading lists. And for those of you who have the goal of reading more throughout the year, even better.

Below, see the best books (favored by Hollywood's biggest stars and everyday people alike) on Amazon to help make your journey toward your New Year's resolutions as smooth as possible. 

Fitness

The One-Minute Workout: Science Shows a Way to Get Fit That's Smarter, Faster, Shorter
Martin Gibala
The One-Minute Workout: Science Shows a Way to Get Fit That's Smarter, Faster, Shorter
The One-Minute Workout: Science Shows a Way to Get Fit That's Smarter, Faster, Shorter
The One-Minute Workout: Science Shows a Way to Get Fit That's Smarter, Faster, Shorter
Martin Gibala
Now that December 31st is in our rear view mirror, setting a rigorous fitness goal is a popular resolution. But it comes with a lot of challenges if working out is new to you. And in that case, a smart goal might be to start out by reading Martin Gibala's The One-Minute Workout. He takes you through what makes an exercise snack the best new skill to achieve in 2022.
$25$22
Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You
Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You
Misty Copeland
Dreaming to have the strength and grace of a professional ballerina? Look no further than to Misty Copeland's book, Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You. You'll discover fitness moves and easy-to-follow recipes, as well as other useful tips to help you achieve a long, lean physique.
$32
Strong Looks Better Naked
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Strong Looks Better Naked
Strong Looks Better Naked
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's memoir about her experience with weight loss encourages readers to focus on the power of strength rather than body size or shape. As you read about Kardashian's journey to a healthy mind, body, and spirit, you'll also discover practical advice and recipes to inspire your road to health and fitness -- whether you have the goal to lose weight or not.
$25
Body By Simone: The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan
Simone De La Rue
Simone De La Rue Body By Simone: The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan
Body By Simone: The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan
Simone De La Rue
As a trainer who has Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her client list (among many, many more), it's clear to see that Simone De La Rue is doing something right. Take on her dance-inspired method to fitness and get your fitness goals on track, stat.
$20

Healthy Eating

Intuitive Eating for Every Day
Evelyn Tribole
Intuitive Eating for Every Day
Intuitive Eating for Every Day
Intuitive Eating for Every Day
Evelyn Tribole
A lot of people set a personal goal of losing weight and eating less, but if trying all the latest diet fads hasn't quite worked for you, it might be time to read Intuitive Eating for Every Day by Evelyn Tribole. She guides you through how to mindfully to create a behavior change around food.
$12
Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-Changing 21-Day Path to Food Freedom
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-Changing 21-Day Path to Food Freedom
Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-Changing 21-Day Path to Food Freedom
Kelly LeVeque
Ready to ditch those pesky cravings? Give yourself Hollywood-level tips from celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque's Body Love Every Day. The author counts stars like Jennifer Garner and Emmy Rossum, who each included a foreword in the book, as clients. If you're looking for a way to incorporate a celebrity-approved diet into your lifestyle, LeVeque will tell you everything you need to know.
$30$15
The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body
The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz's The Body Book, a #1 New York Times bestseller, will tell you everything the actor's learned about throughout the course of her career building a healthy, happy lifestyle, while taking care of your body in the process. 
$21$16
The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back
Amy Myers, MD
Amy Myers MD The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back
The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back
Amy Myers, MD
Whether you're dealing with weight gain, weight loss, fatigue, depression, anxiety, dry skin, or other health concerns, there's a chance your thyroid is at the root of these issues. Luckily, you can tackle them with the help of Amy Myers, MD, with her book, The Thyroid Connection. Myers counts Gwyneth Paltrow -- who worked with the doctor to create a supplement pack -- as a fan. In other words, if you want to give your health a Goop-approved touch, this is the book to get you started.
$16

Mental Health

Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life
Agapi Stassinopoulos
Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life
Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life
Agapi Stassinopoulos
While getting more physical activity is a common resolution, after the last two years in a global pandemic, better mental health might be a good idea for any of us. This book on meditation from Agapi Stassinopoulos ushers you into a world of calm with a daily practice that can help you meet your smaller goals around serenity.
$16
Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol
Holly Whitaker
Holly Whitaker Quit Like A Women
Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol
Holly Whitaker
As the saying goes, old habits die hard. But that doesn't mean they're impossible to conquer. Chrissy Teigen recently made the announcement that she got sober with the help of one book: Holly Whitaker's Quit Like a Woman (it was also gifted to Miranda in this season's And Just Like That). If you're planning to stop drinking (even if it's for a short amount of time), you can count on Whitaker's book to guide you along the way. After all, if a celebrity like Teigen -- who spends a large part of her career in a world dominated by alcohol -- can kick the bad habit, so can you.
$28$20
Untamed
Glennon Doyle
Glennon Doyle Untamed
Untamed
Glennon Doyle
Glennon Doyle's top-charting memoir has been a crowd favorite. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, and Alicia Keys have been raving about how this book provides insight on what it means to be a woman in the modern world. 
$28$17
The Mindful Mom-to-Be: A Modern Doula's Guide to Building a Healthy Foundation From Pregnancy Through Birth
Lori Bregman
Lori Bregman The Mindful Mom-To-Be: A Modern Doula's Guide to Building a Healthy Foundation from Pregnancy Through Birth
The Mindful Mom-to-Be: A Modern Doula's Guide to Building a Healthy Foundation From Pregnancy Through Birth
Lori Bregman
Expecting a new bundle of joy in the not-too-distant future? You'll find insightful tips on how to build the best foundation for you and your baby in doula Lori Bregman's book, which boasts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as fans.
$20

 Organization

Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook
Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook
Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook
This highly rated book from Host of HGTV's Hot Mess House, Cassandra Aarssen, does more than just dictate how to organize your home for a fresh start to the new year, it gives you a workbook to help you make staying organized a daily practice. 
$13
Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life
Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's latest book gives you tips and tricks to elevate your lifestyle. From new ideas to organize your home -- including smart kitchen and workspace storage -- to holiday gift ideas, this will be the book that keeps on giving.
$30$14
The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
Clea Shearer Joanna Teplin The Home Edit Life
The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
Straight from the stars of Netflix's popular series, Get Organized with The Home Edit, the founders of this celebrity organization company (whose clients include Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, Dan Levy, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mandy Moore), will help you organize your space -- and your mind -- the best way possible.
$29$14

 Career Advice

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)
Elaine Welteroth
Elaine Welteroth More Than Enough
More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)
Elaine Welteroth
Teen Vogue's former Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth shares the story of her journey, which has become a story filled with inspiration and empowerment for goal setting in the coming year. The memoir, which features a foreword from Ava DuVernay, has been a favorite of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss, and so many more.
$23$20
Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life
Joy Mangano
Joy Mangano Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life
Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life
Joy Mangano
Joy Mangano's life -- which was portrayed on the big screen by none other than Jennifer Lawrence -- tells the story of becoming a self-made entrepreneur. Being and entrepreneur is a specific goal, but Mango's book will inspire you to dream big and dare to go after after a larger goal that you didn't try for in the past year.
$26$10
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Curtis Jackson Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, shares insights on how he built his successful career as an award-winning rapper and an entrepreneur in Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. If you're eager to learn how the artist built his life, this is a must-read.
$28$19

