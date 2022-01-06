The Best Books on Amazon to Help Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

It's no secret that 2021 was a bit of a whirlwind, but after this holiday season, that just means it's time to focus on and prep for what 2022 has to offer. Whether you take part in the tradition of creating New Year's resolutions for yourself or not, there's no arguing that January is the perfect time to start fresh with new goals -- for a New Year, New You.

Perhaps you've decided that 2022 is the year you finally organize your cluttered home or develop a relaxing bedtime routine for a better night's sleep. Maybe you're finally ready to kick out some bad habits from your life (we know we need to limit our social media time!) -- or maybe you're taking the upcoming year as an opportunity to level up on your health and fitness goals with new workout gear and at-home gym equipment. But no matter what your intentions are for next year, it never hurts to have some additional, expert-approved guidance along the way.

If you're looking for the best books to help you focus on personal growth, there are plenty of options available on Amazon -- including books written by A-list stars like Khloe Kardashian and Cameron Diaz. If self-help isn't what you're looking for, we also have options that stars can't stop raving about, so you can keep up with your fave celebs' reading lists. And for those of you who have the goal of reading more throughout the year, even better.

Below, see the best books (favored by Hollywood's biggest stars and everyday people alike) on Amazon to help make your journey toward your New Year's resolutions as smooth as possible.

Fitness

Strong Looks Better Naked Khloe Kardashian Amazon Strong Looks Better Naked Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian's memoir about her experience with weight loss encourages readers to focus on the power of strength rather than body size or shape. As you read about Kardashian's journey to a healthy mind, body, and spirit, you'll also discover practical advice and recipes to inspire your road to health and fitness -- whether you have the goal to lose weight or not. $25 Buy Now

Healthy Eating

Intuitive Eating for Every Day Evelyn Tribole Intuitive Eating for Every Day Intuitive Eating for Every Day Evelyn Tribole A lot of people set a personal goal of losing weight and eating less, but if trying all the latest diet fads hasn't quite worked for you, it might be time to read Intuitive Eating for Every Day by Evelyn Tribole. She guides you through how to mindfully to create a behavior change around food. $12 Buy Now

Mental Health

Untamed Glennon Doyle Amazon Untamed Glennon Doyle Glennon Doyle's top-charting memoir has been a crowd favorite. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, and Alicia Keys have been raving about how this book provides insight on what it means to be a woman in the modern world. $28 $17 Buy Now

Organization

Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook Amazon Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook This highly rated book from Host of HGTV's Hot Mess House, Cassandra Aarssen, does more than just dictate how to organize your home for a fresh start to the new year, it gives you a workbook to help you make staying organized a daily practice. $13 Buy Now

Career Advice

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Amazon Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, shares insights on how he built his successful career as an award-winning rapper and an entrepreneur in Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. If you're eager to learn how the artist built his life, this is a must-read. $28 $19 Buy Now

