In the world of beauty, there are certain products that are, without a doubt, crowd favorites. The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint is one such product. And if you've been eager to try it out for yourself and see what all the hype is about (or you're a longtime fan of the product), you're in luck! In celebration of ILIA logging 1 million units sold, new customers can now take 15% off the cult-favorite ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint with the promo code ETSTYLE, now through Oct. 9.

Known for its clean ingredients, ILIA offers a full line of high-quality makeup including lipsticks, mascara, highlighter and more. But if there's one item beauty lovers have agreed is the product, it's the Super Serum Skin Tint. ILIA Beauty's tinted SPF product provides lightweight coverage for the base of your beauty look (which means it'll be perfect for the cooler winter days) and includes SPF 40.

The beauty brand takes a skincare-focused approach to its products, which means the ingredients are not only great for your everyday makeup needs but they're also good for your skin, leaving you with a healthy, dewy glow. In the case of the Super Serum Skin Tint, there are ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and niacinamide. In other words, applying sunscreen and creating the look of an even skin tone has never looked (or felt) better.

Scroll down to shop the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint and other must-have products from ILIA, below. Plus, be sure to use the promo code ETSTYLE for 15% off the cult-favorite ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint now through Oct. 9.

Multi-Stick ILIA Multi-Stick Swipe this multi-use tinted balm on your cheeks, lips or anywhere else you want an added touch of color. $34 AT ILIA Buy Now

Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara This clean mascara can leave you with long, defined lashes with the help of a few swipes. Plus, the brush has one side for adding curl and volume to your lashes while the other lifts. $28 AT ILIA Buy Now

DayLite Highlighting Powder ILIA DayLite Highlighting Powder A warm, sun-kissed glow -- complete with a pretty highlighter -- is always a surefire win for warm-weather beauty looks. $34 AT ILIA Buy Now

