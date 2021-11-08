Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty is launching this Friday! The pop star's dreamy, galactic-themed makeup line, inspired by rapid eye movement sleep and her single of the same name from her 2018 sweetener album, is finally landing on Nov. 12.

r.e.m. beauty will drop their first collection, called Ch. 01 Ultraviolet, with cosmic-style eyeshadows, lip products, eyeliners, mascaras and more. Grande has been teasing her beauty brand on Instagram. The brand has given fans a sneak peek of the exact makeup products from the debut collection, which range in price from $15 to $24. Whether you want to channel Ari's signature cat eye look and fluttery lashes or you're looking for stunning, sparkly makeup to pair with your holiday party dress, r.e.m. beauty is bound to become your next beauty obsession.

Back in September, the upcoming Wicked star, who was recently casted as Glinda in the big screen adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, spoke with Allure magazine about her new beauty venture.

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication,” Grande said of r.e.m. beauty's first drop focusing on the eyes. “I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

"I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever," she said of the fact that there are a lot of celeb beauty brands out there. "I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

Sign up on the r.e.m. beauty website for launch notifications and get the details on every makeup item in Ch. 01.

