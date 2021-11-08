Beauty

Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Is Launching This Friday -- Get a Sneak Peek

By ETonline Staff
Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty is launching this Friday! The pop star's dreamy, galactic-themed makeup line, inspired by rapid eye movement sleep and her single of the same name from her 2018 sweetener album, is finally landing on Nov. 12. 

r.e.m. beauty will drop their first collection, called Ch. 01 Ultraviolet, with cosmic-style eyeshadows, lip products, eyeliners, mascaras and more. Grande has been teasing her beauty brand on Instagram. The brand has given fans a sneak peek of the exact makeup products from the debut collection, which range in price from $15 to $24. Whether you want to channel Ari's signature cat eye look and fluttery lashes or you're looking for stunning, sparkly makeup to pair with your holiday party dress, r.e.m. beauty is bound to become your next beauty obsession. 

Back in September, the upcoming Wicked star, who was recently casted as Glinda in the big screen adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, spoke with Allure magazine about her new beauty venture. 

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication,” Grande said of r.e.m. beauty's first drop focusing on the eyes. “I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.” 

"I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever," she said of the fact that there are a lot of celeb beauty brands out there. "I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

Sign up on the r.e.m. beauty website for launch notifications and get the details on every makeup item in Ch. 01. 

Interstellar Highlighter Topper
Interstellar Highlighter Topper
r.e.m. beauty
Interstellar Highlighter Topper
Use this luminous, melts-into-the-skin highlighter on the cheeks, eyes and body. 
$22
Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette
Midnight Shadows
r.e.m. beauty
Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette
The Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette comes with six matte and shimmer shades. Available in three colorways -- neutral (Babydoll), cool-toned (Midnight Snack) and warm brown (Principessa). 
$24
Midnight Shadows Liquid Eyeshadow
Midnight Shadows Liquid Eyeshadow
r.e.m. beauty
Midnight Shadows Liquid Eyeshadow
A liquid eyeshadow with a doe foot applicator. This liquid gel formula packs a punch in pigment, while being waterproof and long-wearing. Available in 10 matte shades and 11 lustrous shades. 
$16
On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss
On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss
r.e.m. beauty
On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss
A non-sticky lip gloss formulated with plumping actives and hydrating oils. Available in nine shades. 
$17
Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss
Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss
r.e.m. beauty
Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss
A clear version of the plumping lip gloss. 
$17
On Your Collar Matte Lipstick
On Your Collar Matte Lipstick
r.e.m. beauty
On Your Collar Matte Lipstick
A smooth matte lipstick offered in six nude shades. 
$19
Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker
Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker
r.e.m. beauty
Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker
A lip marker with long-wearing, stain-like color. Available in four shades.
$16
At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Eyeliner Marker
r.e.m. beauty
At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Inspired by Ariana's signature eyeliner looks, this liquid eyeliner has a felt tip with a long-lasting formula in a bold black shade. 
$19
At the Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
At the Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
r.e.m. beauty
At the Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
A kohl pencil eyeliner that glides on smoothly with intense pigment. Available in black, white and brown shades. 
$17
Flourishing Volumizing Mascara
Flourishing Volumizing Mascara
r.e.m. beauty
Flourishing Volumizing Mascara
A mascara that helps build volume to your lashes without clumping. 
$15
Flourishing Lengthening Mascara
Flourishing Lengthening Mascara
r.e.m. beauty
Flourishing Lengthening Mascara
For those with naturally short lashes, reach for the lengthening mascara. It also helps lift the lashes. 
$15
r.e.m. Dream Lashes
R.e.m. Dream Lashes
r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. Dream Lashes
This wouldn't be Ari's makeup line without falsies. The r.e.m. false lashes are fluttery faux mink styles that have a clear, weightless band. 
$16

