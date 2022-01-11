The Best Foundation for Dry Skin -- Laura Mercier, Giorgio Armani and More
Getting great-looking skin is never easy. The goal of foundation is to create a complexion that appears smooth, even-toned and pore-less. Unfortunately, when you have dry skin, this becomes a case study in “easier said than done.”
Those with a dry complexion or who are prone to dryness have less oil on their skin and can have a weaker moisture barrier, which locks in hydration. This often leads to a rough texture, flaky skin, redness and more pronounced fine lines and large pores. Layer on the wrong foundation and those problems become even more noticeable as the makeup settles into cracks and builds up on dry patches, which -- let’s face it -- kind of defeats the whole point of foundation.
Fortunately, there are solutions for those of us lacking in the hydration department. Many new foundations are a hybrid of skincare and cosmetics, providing nourishing and moisturizing benefits alongside their complexion-perfecting powers. And they come in a variety of coverage options, applications, textures and finishes.
Whether you have sensitive skin, combination skin or you're just looking for a hydrating primer, browse the best foundations for dry skin below.
ET's Picks for the Best Foundation for Dry Skin:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Glow Recipe, Ulta, More
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale: Save 50% on Today's Winter Skincare Deals
'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty to Expect in Season 2
Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase
The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow
24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More