While the hottest part of summer has passed, some parts of the country are stuck in never-ending heatwaves. Whether you're looking to save a little on energy bills by minimizing your air conditioner usage or work outdoors where the heat can feel incessant, a neck fan might be your new best accessory.

These handy devices look like a pair of headphones hanging around your neck and blow cold air on you for a much-needed cooldown on hot days. They run at about $30 or less and several are on sale now at Amazon's post-Labor Day sales.

Whether you don't have air conditioning, are taking a trip to a Disney Park or are taking a walk outside in the heat this summer, try wearing a neck fan. Most neck fans are rechargeable, relatively quiet and offer several speeds. If you really want to lean in, several come in fun colors too.

Shop the best deals on reviewer-loved neck fans we've found at Amazon below.

Sign Up for More Great Deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up