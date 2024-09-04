Chill out with these neck fans that are on sale now at Amazon.
While the hottest part of summer has passed, some parts of the country are stuck in never-ending heatwaves. Whether you're looking to save a little on energy bills by minimizing your air conditioner usage or work outdoors where the heat can feel incessant, a neck fan might be your new best accessory.
These handy devices look like a pair of headphones hanging around your neck and blow cold air on you for a much-needed cooldown on hot days. They run at about $30 or less and several are on sale now at Amazon's post-Labor Day sales.
Whether you don't have air conditioning, are taking a trip to a Disney Park or are taking a walk outside in the heat this summer, try wearing a neck fan. Most neck fans are rechargeable, relatively quiet and offer several speeds. If you really want to lean in, several come in fun colors too.
Shop the best deals on reviewer-loved neck fans we've found at Amazon below.
Hotsales Neck Fan, Hands-Free Bladeless
Score a great deal on this well-rated model with an extra 40% off coupon.
SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan
Available in eight cute colors, one review says this top-rated model even works for her heat-sensitive dog.
ChillGo Neck Fan - 4 Turbo Foldable Portable Fan
This foldable model is great for travel and comes in pink, black or white. Reviews say things like, "It works really well."
JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Rechargeable Personal Hands-Free Fan
This model has a lightweight, adjustable frame to angle it just where you prefer.
Kidee Neck Fan
This neck fan is rechargeable and has three speeds.
Asnug Neck Fan
Choose from a bunch of fun colorways in this neck fan.
FrSara Neck Fan
This quiet neck fan promises not to twist your hair.
Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan
Here's your most affordable option, and it's still rechargeable with three speed options.
Nhpoi Neck Fan
The battery on this neck fan lasts up to 16 hours before needing a charge.