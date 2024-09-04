Shop
The Best Amazon Deals on Neck Fans To Help Beat a Heatwave: Grab These Rechargeable Devices for Less

By Carolin Lehmann and Erica Radol
Updated: 12:49 PM PDT, September 4, 2024

Chill out with these neck fans that are on sale now at Amazon.

While the hottest part of summer has passed, some parts of the country are stuck in never-ending heatwaves. Whether you're looking to save a little on energy bills by minimizing your air conditioner usage or work outdoors where the heat can feel incessant, a neck fan might be your new best accessory. 

These handy devices look like a pair of headphones hanging around your neck and blow cold air on you for a much-needed cooldown on hot days. They run at about $30 or less and several are on sale now at Amazon's post-Labor Day sales.

Whether you don't have air conditioning, are taking a trip to a Disney Park or are taking a walk outside in the heat this summer, try wearing a neck fan. Most neck fans are rechargeable, relatively quiet and offer several speeds. If you really want to lean in, several come in fun colors too. 

Shop the best deals on reviewer-loved neck fans we've found at Amazon below.

Hotsales Neck Fan, Hands-Free Bladeless

Hotsales Neck Fan, Hands-Free Bladeless
Amazon

Hotsales Neck Fan, Hands-Free Bladeless

Score a great deal on this well-rated model with an extra 40% off coupon. 

$60 $32

Shop Now

SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan

SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan
Amazon

SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan

Available in eight cute colors, one review says this top-rated model even works for her heat-sensitive dog. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

ChillGo Neck Fan - 4 Turbo Foldable Portable Fan

ChillGo Neck Fan - 4 Turbo Foldable Portable Fan
Amazon

ChillGo Neck Fan - 4 Turbo Foldable Portable Fan

This foldable model is great for travel and comes in pink, black or white. Reviews say things like, "It works really well."

$28 $25

Shop Now

JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Rechargeable Personal Hands-Free Fan

JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Rechargeable Personal Hands-Free Fan
Amazon

JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Rechargeable Personal Hands-Free Fan

This model has a lightweight, adjustable frame to angle it just where you prefer. 

$14 $10

Shop Now

Kidee Neck Fan

Kidee Neck Fan
Amazon

Kidee Neck Fan

This neck fan is rechargeable and has three speeds. 

$34 $28

Shop Now

Asnug Neck Fan

Asnug Neck Fan
Amazon

Asnug Neck Fan

Choose from a bunch of fun colorways in this neck fan.

$37 $28

Shop Now

FrSara Neck Fan

FrSara Neck Fan
Amazon

FrSara Neck Fan

This quiet neck fan promises not to twist your hair.

$47 $28

Shop Now

Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan

Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan
Amazon

Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan

Here's your most affordable option, and it's still rechargeable with three speed options. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Nhpoi Neck Fan

Nhpoi Neck Fan
Amazon

Nhpoi Neck Fan

The battery on this neck fan lasts up to 16 hours before needing a charge. 

$32 $22

Shop Now

