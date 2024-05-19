Shop
Castlery's Memorial Day Sale is Packed With Stylish Furniture for Every Room — Save Up to $450

Castelry Memorial Day Sale
Castelry
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:06 PM PDT, May 19, 2024

Shop the best Castelry Memorial Day deals on best-selling sofas, beds, tables and more.

There's no reason to wait until the long weekend arrives to shop all the incredible Memorial Day furniture sales happening now. It's officially one of the best times of the year to get major discounts on everything from patio furniture to nightstands to accent chairs. 

If you're planning to update your home this summer, the Memorial Day sale at Castlery is the place to shop. The luxurious mid-century modern retailer is offering up to $450 off sitewide and up to 40% off sale picks. You’ll save $100 when you spend $1,500 or more, $200 when you spend $2,500 or more, and $450 when you spend $4,500 or more.

Shop the Castlery Sale

Whether you’re looking for a large investment piece like a stylish new sectional, or finishing touches like an ottoman or table lamp, the Castlery Memorial Day Sale is filled with everything you need to deck out your space. Castelry's selection features a mix of contemporary and classic pieces with high-quality construction and elegant details.

To help you get set for the warmer season, we've gathered the top Castelry sale picks for you to shop below. With these Memorial Day furniture deals, you can spruce up your dining room, home office, living room, or any other space in your house with new pieces you'll cherish.

Hamilton Sofa

Hamilton Sofa
Castlery

Hamilton Sofa

Shoppers love the deep seats of this comfortable and sturdy sofa. It also comes with additional cushions for maximum comfort.

$1,899 $1,799

Shop Now

Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa

Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery

Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa

A Castelry bestseller, the Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa boasts a modern silhouette with clean lines and gentle curves.

$3,199 $2,999

Shop Now

Dalton Storage Bed

Dalton Storage Bed
Castlery

Dalton Storage Bed

Designed with a wingback headboard and roomy drawers, this bed is perfect for anyone with limited storage space in their bedroom.

$1,599 $1,499

Shop Now

Marlow Performance Bouclé Curve Sofa

Marlow Performance Bouclé Curve Sofa
Castlery

Marlow Performance Bouclé Curve Sofa

The fan-favorite and elegant Marlow is made from a spill-resistant bouclé fabric that makes hosting guests easier. 

$3,147 $2,947

Shop Now

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs
Castlery

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs

Save over $100 on this gorgeous dining set. The table features a glass top and the chair are both roomy and sturdy.

$2,555 $2,429

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

