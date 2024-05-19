There's no reason to wait until the long weekend arrives to shop all the incredible Memorial Day furniture sales happening now. It's officially one of the best times of the year to get major discounts on everything from patio furniture to nightstands to accent chairs.

If you're planning to update your home this summer, the Memorial Day sale at Castlery is the place to shop. The luxurious mid-century modern retailer is offering up to $450 off sitewide and up to 40% off sale picks. You’ll save $100 when you spend $1,500 or more, $200 when you spend $2,500 or more, and $450 when you spend $4,500 or more.

Shop the Castlery Sale

Whether you’re looking for a large investment piece like a stylish new sectional, or finishing touches like an ottoman or table lamp, the Castlery Memorial Day Sale is filled with everything you need to deck out your space. Castelry's selection features a mix of contemporary and classic pieces with high-quality construction and elegant details.

To help you get set for the warmer season, we've gathered the top Castelry sale picks for you to shop below. With these Memorial Day furniture deals, you can spruce up your dining room, home office, living room, or any other space in your house with new pieces you'll cherish.

Hamilton Sofa Castlery Hamilton Sofa Shoppers love the deep seats of this comfortable and sturdy sofa. It also comes with additional cushions for maximum comfort. $1,899 $1,799 Shop Now

Dalton Storage Bed Castlery Dalton Storage Bed Designed with a wingback headboard and roomy drawers, this bed is perfect for anyone with limited storage space in their bedroom. $1,599 $1,499 Shop Now

