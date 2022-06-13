Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game streaming service, is coming to 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. Microsoft recently announced that Samsung will be the first TV brand to have access to the Xbox app starting June 30, allowing customers to stream hundreds of Xbox Game Pass titles directly to their TV without any console.

If you have a 2022 Samsung TV, you can stream countless video games from your television using the Samsung Gaming Hub. Starting June 30, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can launch the Xbox app right on their Samsung TV — just connect a controller to stream your favorite titles without the need for an Xbox console. Ahead of the Samsung and Xbox partnership, you can also save on a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership at Amazon and GameStop.

First announced during CES back in January, the Xbox Game Pass will be available on Samsung's 2022 QLED 4K TV, Neo QLED 4K TV and 8K TV models. Once the Xbox app is officially a part of the Samsung Gaming Hub, you can stream more than 350 video game titles and play new Xbox releases the same day they debut.

All Samsung TVs will have a dedicated Xbox Game Pass app moving forward. Eventually, any Xbox game that's available as part of the Xbox Game Pass cloud offering can be played on new Samsung TVs.

If you've been looking for a reason to upgrade your 2021 or older Samsung TV, this new partnership could be your sign to start shopping. Samsung is constantly innovating its TV tech, so there are plenty of smart TVs compatible with the Samsung Gaming Hub and the Xbox Game Pass. From the latest QN95B Neo 4K QLED TV to the internet-loved The Frame, check out our favorite 2022 Samsung TVs that are compatible with Xbox Game Pass below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple AirPods Pro Are 30% Off at Amazon for Father's Day Right Now

14 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive on Time

15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022: The Quarry Out Now

The 25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love